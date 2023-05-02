Rangers are exploring the conditions of a potential deal to sign Aston Villa 'sensation' and QPR loanee Tim Iroegbunam, according to journalist Wayne Veysey.

What's the latest Gers transfer news?

Gers boss Michael Beale could be about to oversee a major summer overhaul with a plethora of Ibrox players about to leave on a Bosman deal.

Indeed, many members of the first team squad are out of contract this month and look set to depart Glasgow for nothing after a disappointing season for Rangers.

Arch rivals Celtic could be about to seal a domestic treble with Rangers having nothing to show for the 2022/2023 campaign, yet the next transfer window could be an opportunity to change that for next season.

Rangers are apparently expected to make several headline signings this summer with reports suggesting that they have made contact with the likes of Jose Cifuentes and have Kieran Dowell in their sights.

Jack Butland is also said to be nearing a move to Ibrox, and now reporter Veysey has shared another target in an article for Football Insider.

The journalist claims Rangers are exploring the conditions of a potential deal to sign Villa statlet Iroegbunam, who is currently on loan at QPR in the Championship.

Beale knows the midfielder well from his time at Loftus Road earlier in the campaign, having signed him on a temporary deal from Villa Park himself.

The Gers boss is apparently a huge admirer of Iroegbunam and thinks he'll have a 'big future', with the report describing him as a 'sensation'.

The 19-year-old is subject to interest from Rangers as a result and it is believed they are eyeing both a possible loan deal or permanent deal.

Should they sign Iroegbunam?

The teenager has been a mainstay for QPR over the 22/23 campaign, ranking among their top 10 most regularly-selected players in the Championship (WhoScored).

As well as this, Iroegbunam has been a tenacious tackler in the middle of the park - registering their fourth-highest rate of successful challenges per 90 and holding his own (WhoScored).

At just 19, these are promising signs for such a young player in a very tough, competitive division like the Championship - leaving little wonder why Beale is apparently keen to bring the youngster up north.

The Scottish Premiership giants having some catching up to do with Celtic yet Iroegbunam could be exactly the kind of player with huge potential they need.