Rangers "also tried in a cheeky cut-price deal" for Feyenoord striker Danilo before ultimately moving on to Cyriel Dessers, according to journalist Scott Burns.

Who is joining Rangers?

Michael Beale, despite the absence of a sporting director after Ross Wilson's departure to Nottingham Forest, has already sealed a few major signings before the start of next season.

Jack Butland, Dujon Sterling, Kieran Dowell, Sam Lammers and Abdallah Sima have all put pen to paper on moves to Ibrox after a plethora of former first team Gers stars left on Bosman deals at the end of May.

A significant overhaul appears to be taking place at Rangers, and having secured five signings already, Beale doesn't seem to resting on his laurels.

Indeed, there have been widespread reports that Rangers are closing in on a deal to sign Dessers from Cremonese, with renowned transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano even confirming as much on Twitter recently.

Dessers, who averaged more attempts at goal per 90 than any of his teammates in Serie A last season (WhoScored), also bagged six goals and a further two assists in the Italian top flight.

The 28-year-old could come in as an astute signing for Rangers, but according to The Daily Record and reporter Burns, Dessers isn't the only player who Beale tried to move for recently.

Rangers "also tried in a cheeky cut-price deal" for Danilo of Feyenoord, however, they were apparently miles below Feyenoord's valuation of the striker, leading to their swoop for Dessers.

The latter forward remained their preferred option, though it appears Rangers chanced their luck on a bargain move for 24-year-old Danilo too, with Burns claiming a Gers "offer" was made for him.

What's been said about Danilo?

ESPN journalist Arnold Bruggink relayed comments by Man United manager Erik ten Hag praising Danilo, with the Dutchman even calling him Ajax's "best finisher".

The Brazilian formed an excellent partnership with Santiago Gimenez for Feyenoord last season, with both players scoring a combined 25 goals and 5 assists in the Eredivisie alone (WhoScored).

Gimenez, commenting on his partnership with Danilo earlier this year, said the duo have their own tasks and believes he isn't the "first striker".

"I don’t feel like I’m the first striker,” said Gimenez.

“We are a team and Danilo has his own tasks, just like me. We work for the same team and with the same price in mind. We are not 11, but a team of 25. Together we give everything to win the title.”