Rangers defender Filip Helander will depart at the end of his contract without playing another game, according to journalist Jonny McFarlane.

What's the latest Rangers exit news?

The Gers and manager Michael Beale currently have a succession of players out of contract this year, with Ryan Kent, Alfredo Morelos, Ryan Jack, Scott Arfield, Steven Davis, Allan McGregor, Kieran Wright and Helander all set to leave on a free as things stand right now (Transfermarkt).

The Scottish Premiership giants, nearly a year after they reached the UEFA Europa League final under Giovanni van Bronckhorst, could be set for a major summmer of change and one which could shape their success for years to come.

Helander, who has been plagued with injury problems since 2021, hasn't actually featured for the Ibrox side since last season and has been heavily linked with leaving Glasgow upon the expiry of his deal.

Now, sharing an update on the 29-year-old in a Q&A for Rangers Review, reporter McFarlane claims Helander seems certain to leave without playing another game for the Gers.

Indeed, it had been mooted that the centre-back could return in March, but the month has come and gone with the curtain closing on Helander's career at Rangers.

McFarlane explained:

"Fil Helander is on the books but it now seems certain he will depart without playing another game. A March return had previously been mooted but that's come and gone. It's an extremely sad situation because the big Swede is a brilliant defender and although he was limited with the ball at his feet, could always be relied upon when the going got tough. Someone of similar stature who relishes the art of defending would be ideal."

Where next for Helander?

About to leave as a free agent, Helander will be able to have his pick of sides who take an interest - but the issue is who could be willing to take a gamble on the injury-ridden ace.

When fit and available, the Swede is indeed a solid option - as highlighted by his stats over the 2020/2021 SPFL campaign.

According to WhoScored, Helander ranked in the Gers' top three for tackles made, successful blocks and clearances per 90 that year and things might have been different for the player had he not been plagued with fitness problems.

Alas, all noises suggest he is on the way out of Glasgow and it will be interesting to see if any top clubs will give him an opportunity.