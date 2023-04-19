Rangers are a potential destination for Los Angeles FC midfielder Jose Cifuentes, according to a report by MLS 'insider' Tom Bogert.

What's the latest Rangers transfer news?

Ibrox could be central to a real summer of change with as many as nine Rangers players out of contract the end of this SPFL season as things stand.

Ryan Kent, Alfredo Morelos, Malik Tillman, Ryan Jack, Filip Helander, Scott Arfield, Steven Davis, Allan McGregor and Kieran Wright are all out of contract just next month (Transfermarkt) - presenting a real headache for Ibrox transfer chiefs and manager Michael Beale.

The Scottish Premiership giants could lose all nine of the aforementioned players unless action is taken pretty soon, with reports also surrounding the future of young winger Josh McPake amid his disappointing loan spell at Queen's Park.

In terms of incomings, Aris Thessaloniki winger Luis Palma has recently been linked with a move to Glasgow, as has Swansea City striker Joel Piroe. The latter player could even come in as a replacement for Morelos with his contract set to expire in May.

As highlighted by links to Honduran attacker Palma, South America could be a fruitful pool of talent Rangers may look to exploit, with news emerging on Cifuentes.

The Ecuadorian, who featured in Qatar at the World Cup, could leave L.A. for free this winter with his contract expiring at the end of this calendar year. As such, MLS insider Bogert claims Rangers could move for Cifuentes alongside the likes of Leeds United and Espanyol.

The journalist also expects him to be in high demand, explaining via Twitter:

Should Rangers sign Cifuentes?

Having featured at the World Cup and possessing a fair bit of experience despite still being 24-years-old, this could be a potentially shrewd move by Rangers.

Speaking to talkSPORT (via footballscotland), South American football expert Tim Vickery spoke of Cifuentes' real quality back in 2019, stating:

"He was the beating heart of that side and I think he’s a terrific midfielder. He’s strong, he’s got quality, he’s got a good engine - he’s one of the best all-round midfielders, potentially, that I’ve seen come out of South America in a while."

High praise for the midfield ace, it's a hardly surprising Rangers are now keeping an eye on his situation in the states.