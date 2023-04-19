Rangers winger Josh McPake's future is 'hanging in the balance' with Gers chiefs dealt a 'major headache', according to reports.

Who will leave Rangers this summer?

Ibrox could be the centre of a mass exodus this summer as a plethora of first team and fringe members of the squad become linked with an exit.

The Scottish Premiership giants have a seismic nine squad players currently set to leave on a Bosman as things stand, with Ryan Kent, Alfredo Morelos, Malik Tillman, Ryan Jack, Filip Helander, Scott Arfield, Steven Davis, Allan McGregor and Kieran Wright all out of contract just next month (Transfermarkt).

Gers boss Michael Beale could witness a huge portion of his team leave by the beginning of June, something which will undoubtedly be of concern to Ibrox bosses. The Glasgow side must either move to extend some of their current contracts or get to work on finding suitable replacements.

There have been reports of decisions already being made on a few, like defender Helander, who may have already played his last game for Rangers. Meanwhile, some players who are in-contract this summer also face uncertain futures.

One of them is young forward McPake, who is currently on a temporary spell at Queen's Park. Indeed, there are reports of the 21-year-old's future being up in the air.

According to Football Insider and journalist Pete O'Rourke, his status at parent club Rangers is 'hanging in the balance' with McPake 'struggling to make an impact' in the Scottish Championship. He was even left out of their squad to face Hamilton last week.

Out of contract in 2024, the attacker is now on his sixth loan spell away from Rangers, and his latest battle to make an impact at Queen's Park has given Gers chiefs a 'major headache' amid their other exit issues.

What should Rangers do with McPake?

McPake hasn't started in less than 50% of Queen's Park's matches over the 2022/2023 campaign, starting just seven in 2023.

The report details a positive start to his loan originally, but 'off-field issues' combined with an overall drop in form has apparently curtailed it.

There is a solution for Rangers, though, as Falkirk are rumoured to have held an interest in signing McPake recently - perhaps giving them an opportunity to negotiate a summer deal.

While the possible fee could be a minimal one, it's far better than losing him for nothing next summer with the Gers needing to strike now.