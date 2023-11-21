Celtic have been dealt a new concern after learning that one of their first-team stars has sustained an injury while away on international duty.

Celtic injury news

The Hoops currently have Daizen Maeda, Liel Abada and Reo Hatate out on the sidelines with their own respective problems as it stands, and looking ahead to the return of domestic action, Kyogo Furuhashi is also a doubt for this weekend's visit of Motherwell.

Despite Brendan Rodgers’ side sitting at the top of the table in the Scottish Premiership, eight points clear of their rivals Rangers, the manager will know that he has to keep his most regular features at full fitness should he want to achieve big things this season.

Left-winger Luis Palma only put pen to paper at Parkhead when he joined over the summer from Aris and it’s fair to say that he’s made an excellent start to life at his new home during his 12 appearances to date (Transfermarkt - Palma stats).

However, Honduras’ international has been away representing his nation over the past fortnight, and during the CONCACAF Nations League 2-0 first-leg victory over Mexico, the 23-year-old injured himself in a duel and he’s now questionable for their next fixture.

Speaking to the media ahead of Honduras’ second-leg game vs Mexico on Wednesday, manager Reinaldo Rueda confirmed that Palma sustained an injury during last week’s encounter. As quoted by The Scottish Sun on Monday, he said:

“Luis Vega has a discomfort in his shoulder, and a small discomfort that Luis Palma has in a duel he had with Sanchez, we have those situations, today we will have our first training session.

"Yesterday recovery work was done, all joint mobility was stimulated and there we will see the evolution of the entire group."

Rodgers dealt possible blow over "stunning" Palma

Despite Palma only being at Celtic for a short period of time, Rodgers will have seen the instant positive impact he’s made in the final third, so it will be a blow for the boss should his summer signing be facing a spell on the sidelines upon his return to the club.

The La Ceiba native has already posted 10 goal contributions (five goals and the same number of assists), in 12 appearances so far, and even if the ball doesn’t always hit the back of the net, he’s constantly posing a threat to the opposition’s defence.

The Glasgow outfit’s £6k-per-week earner (Celtic salaries), is currently averaging 2.9 shots, 2.6 key passes and 1.9 dribbles per league game (WhoScored - Palma stats), highlighting his desire to push his team up the pitch and create as many chances as possible for himself and his fellow teammates.

Celtic’s “stunning” player, as hailed by journalist Josh Bunting, is also a versatile operator having been deployed in six different positions over the grass since the start of his career, including everywhere across the frontline and two roles in the midfield, so chiefs will be hoping that Palma hasn’t suffered any serious damage.