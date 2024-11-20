Arsenal are a club with a proud history of developing and integrating exciting youth players into their first team.

Whether it's with their academy gems like Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe and now Ethan Nwaneri, or talented youngsters they identify at other clubs like Cesc Fàbregas or Gabriel Martinelli.

Bringing through the next generation of superstars and not just buying them has always been a fundamental tenet in how the North Londoners operate.

So, recent reports linking the club to a tremendously exciting teenager in Brazil shouldn't come as a surprise, and this youngster shares some similarities with Barcelona star Lamine Yamal.

Arsenal transfer news

According to a recent report from Caught Offside, Arsenal are one of several sides interested in São Paulo's exciting young talent, William Gomes.

In fact, alongside cross-city rivals Chelsea, the report has revealed that the Gunners have already sent scouts to watch the 18-year-old in action and have given 'positive feedback on what they've seen so far.'

A potential price is not mentioned in the story, but another report from Caught Offside late last month claimed the youngster had a release clause in his current contract worth a whopping €120m - £96m - for clubs outside of Brazil, although it seems incredibly unlikely any team would offer anything near that.

In all, it could prove complicated to sign Gomes in 2025, but given his sky-high potential, it's certainly worth trying, especially as there are some similarities between him and the superb Yamal.

Transfer Focus Mega money deals, controversial moves and big-name flops. This is the home of transfer news and opinion across Football FanCast.

Why Arsenal should sign Gomes

Okay, so let's get straight into the similarities between Gomes and Yamal, starting with the most significant: their dribbling.

Like the Barcelona gem, the young Brazilian is a wizard with the ball at his feet, with U23 scout Antonio Mango describing the teenager as a "dribbling monster", so much so that it's "frightening what he's capable of."

It's not just one scout that has highlighted the youngster's immense close control, as talent scout Jacek Kulig also mentions his "dribbling" and "ball control" as two of his major strengths.

However, suppose you want hard data to show the similarities between the two teenagers.

In that case, you only need to look to FBref, which has ranked the Aracaju-born prospect in the top 8% of attacking midfielders and wingers in the next best 14 competitions for progressive carries and the top 11% for successful take-ons per 90.

Gomes' Scout report Statistics Per 90 Percentile Blocks 1.70 Top 3% Tackles 2.39 Top 4% Progressive Carries 4.77 Top 8% Total Shots 3.24 Top 9% Successful Take-Ons 2.56 Top 11% Progressive Passes Received 10.06 Top 13% Touches in the Opposition PA 4.77 Top 19% Non-Penalty Goals 0.34 Top 20% All Stats via FBref for the next best 14 competitions

Likewise, it also ranks the young Spaniard in the top 9% of attacking midfielders and wingers in Europe's top five leagues for successful take-ons and the top 14% for progressive carries per 90.

Overall, it's clear that both players are sensationally gifted dribblers, but that isn't the only thing they share, as both have been thrust into the limelight at a very young age.

The La Masia graduate already has 67 first-team appearances, and while Gomes is undoubtedly greener than that, he's still made 15 first-team appearances and is now being touted for massive moves to Europe.

Ultimately, Arsenal could certainly do with a more direct winger who can take on and beat their opponents, and while he's likely to be raw for quite some time, Gomes looks like he could be that player. Therefore, if the club can negotiate a significantly reduced fee, they should go out and get the young prospect before their rivals beat them to him.