It is always worth remembering just how quickly football can change. Cast your mind back to the end of the 2020/21 campaign, Arsenal had just finished in a lowly eighth place, with many - perhaps understandably - calling for the head of manager Mikel Arteta.

Fast forward three years, and while it has still been a turbulent ride - missing out on the Champions League in 2021/22, before coming up short in two successive title races - the Gunners are now firmly solidified as an elite force in the Premier League, with no suggestion that they will fall away any time soon.

Of course, silverware will be the main objective under Arteta as the years' progress, yet the club as a whole now looks in a far more stable position than in recent times, with the academy setup a particular point of excitement among supporters - 16-year-old Ethan Nwaneri just one of those setting tongues wagging.

Building for the future will arguably be just as important as securing short-term success in north London, hence the club's apparent interest in further boosting their youth ranks this summer...

Arsenal fighting it out for striking sensation

According to a report from The Standard, the Gunners are said to be among a 'host' of top-flight clubs who are in the mix to sign Irish teenager, Mason Melia, with the 16-year-old having caught the eye amid his first-team involvement with St Patrick's Athletic in the League of Ireland Premier Division.

The piece suggests that the youngster's emergence has 'not gone unnoticed', with almost every Premier League club said to be showing an interest - champions Manchester City, in particular, deemed to be 'strong contenders'.

Arsenal - who are said to be 'making a real push to attack the youth market' - have reportedly been scouting the promising marksman for over 18 months, with the hope being that they can seal a deal in the near future, albeit with the player unable to make the move until he turns 18 due to Brexit rules.

Why Mason Melia is attracting interest

There may be those of a Gunners persuasion who will be far more concerned with snapping up a striker to help bolster the senior side - amid reported interest in the likes of Victor Osimhen - yet securing a potential long-term solution for that role in the form of Melia would certainly be wise.

Not set to turn 17 until September, the in-demand ace has already plundered six goals from just 33 first-team appearances for his current side, with it rather remarkable that he is already making his mark in the senior set-up.

Arsenal's top scorer by season since Robin van Persie - Premier League Season Player Goals 2012/13 Theo Walcott 14 2013/14 Olivier Giroud 16 2014/15 Alexis Sanchez 16 2015/16 Olivier Giroud 16 2016/17 Alexis Sanchez 24 2017/18 Alexandre Lacazette 14 2018/19 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 22 2019/20 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 22 2020/21 Alexandre Lacazette 13 2021/22 Bukayo Saka 11 2022/23 Martin Odegaard & Gabriel Martinelli 15 2023/24 Bukayo Saka 16 Stats via Transfermarkt

Dubbed an "exceptional" talent by former St Pat's boss, Jon Daly, the teen hotshot has also been described as "one of Ireland's biggest jewels" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, praise backed up by his return of nine goals in just 19 games for his country at U17 level.

Kulig has even gone as far as to suggest that Melia is the "Irish Harry Kane", with the north Londoners no doubt hoping that he can replicate the impact that the Englishman enjoyed at Tottenham Hotspur, bagging 280 goals in all competitions, prior to his summer switch to Bayern Munich.

The 30-year-old was famously also once on the books at Arsenal, yet the club foolishly let him slip from their grasp as a mere teenager, with the chance now to atone for that error by fending off many of their Premier League rivals for Melia's signature.

Described by Kulig as a 'complete' forward who 'often moves deeper into midfield and draws defenders with him in order to create and exploit spaces for his teammates', the emerging wonderkid seemingly boasts similar attributes to the England skipper - Kane notably dubbed the "complete striker" by Thierry Henry.

Of course, such a comparison may be deemed as merely setting the Gunners target up to fail, but with two years or so for Melia to be allowed to develop in his current home away from the spotlight, Arteta and co could have a fearsome striker on their hands when he turns 18 - if a deal can be agreed.