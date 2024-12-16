Arsenal are now working on a deal to sign a new face for Mikel Arteta in January, it has been reported, as they look to add more creativity to their ranks.

Arsenal struggling to create chances

Currently six points off the pace in the Premier League title race, Arsenal have had a consistent problem creating chances from open play this season. Though they reign supreme from set pieces across the top flight, the absence of Martin Ødegaard rammed home just how much Arteta's side rely upon their captain to provide the spark to their games, and with him off the boil against Everton it was a tepid Arsenal that only managed to grab a draw against Sean Dyche's side.

One of their biggest issues has been in wide areas; Bukayo Saka has excelled, but neither Gabriel Martinelli nor Leandro Trossard have impressed on the opposite flank, and fullback has been a major problem area for the Gunners.

All of Ben White, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Riccardo Calafiori, Jurrien Timber and Oleksandr Zinchenko have missed games so far this season with injury, with White expected to miss the remainder of the year through injury and Tomiyasu having managed just a single cameo appearance in the Premier League to date.

Arsenal fullbacks games missed through injury (Premier League) Riccardo Calafiori 7 Jurrien Timber 2 Oleksandr Zinchenko 6 Takehiro Tomiyasu 15 Ben White 7 Kieran Tierney 12

It has meant that Arsenal's backline has often had a makeshift look to it, with Thomas Partey asked to fill in at right back and Myles Lewis-Skelly handed his debut at left back in the clash with Everton. Now, they could be set to address that, and their creativity problems, with a new arrival in January.

Arsenal working on deal to sign creative defender

That is according to a fresh report from TBR football, who claim that the Gunners are now "doing work on Maxim De Cuyper ahead of a potential January deal", though they face competition from Manchester City, who are also thought to be keen.

A Belgian defender, De Cuyper has impressed in the Pro League so far this season, with one scout describing him as having a "monster" season. Still just 23-year-old, the defender has created the most chances in the Pro League to date, and is described as an "attacking fullback that can play both sides, excellent crossing, great overlapping/progressive fullback".

As per the report, Arsenal sent scouts to watch him during his side's most recent outing, a 2-0 win over Genk in which he created three chances for teammates.

It is added that a January deal for the defender "could happen", though there is no mention of a fee for the youngster. Arsenal have already got plenty of defenders at the club, but with Tomiyasu regularly sidelined and neither Zinchenko nor Tierney in Arteta's strongest first XI, the Arsenal boss may see this as an area which he could upgrade on in January.

Meanwhile, De Cuypers natural attacking instincts could allow more flexibility with team selection, and help take the burden off Ødegaard when it comes to creating chances for the Gunners. Though ostensibly a defender, his arrival could provide a much needed attacking spark in north London.