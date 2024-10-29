Liverpool have an immensely talented team, and Arne Slot's tactical implementation over the past few months has allowed the idea to hatch that the Reds could be in line for great things this season.

But it hasn't, of course, been perfect, and though the Dutch head coach, Jurgen Klopp's successor, has been billed as a more control-focused manager than Liverpool's former boss, there's something lacking from the middle of the park.

Ryan Gravenberch has been a revelation at number six, placing concerns over failed summer transfer activity firmly into the background, while Alexis Mac Allister has continued to ply his industrious trade as an all-influencing partner, both creative and combative.

The Anfield side may well be missing a piece, and reports suggest that FSG are willing to enforce some heavy funding on a dynamic new star.

Liverpool transfer news

According to Portuguese newspaper Record, Liverpool are hot on the trail of SL Benfica star Orkun Kökçü, having sent scouts to watch the midfielder in action across his past two matches.

Though there is believed to be rising interest from further suitors, Kökçü's father has already expressed his desire to see his son performing under the Anfield lights and, moreover, Slot knows him well from his time at Feyenoord.

Kökçü has a €150m (£122m) release clause in his Eagles contract, but this isn't realistic and separate reports believe that Liverpool could engineer a deal to the tune of €80m (£66m).

Why Arne Slot loves Orkun Kökçü

Kökçü was a core part of the Feyenoord team - Slot's Feyenoord team - that won the 2022/23 Eredivisie title, beating off the likes of Ajax and PSV Eindhoven.

It feels like he's been around the block, but the Turkey international is still only 23 years old and has already been hailed as one of Europe's most exciting playmaking talents, with an all-encompassing approach to the midfield craft allowing him to score goals, create chances and split lines, superlatively so.

Though he struggled to adapt in Liga Portugal with Benfica, joining in a deal that could rise to €40m (£34m), Kökçü has still been an impressive attacking outlet for Bruno Lage's side, scoring 11 goals and adding 14 assists across 54 matches.

Furthermore, he's averaged 2.1 key passes per game in the league this season while also keeping it crisp with an 88% pass completion rate, as per Sofascore.

It might be something of a risk to sign the talented midfielder, who is positionally flexible and has the tactical nous to make a good impression (again) under Slot's wing.

Who knows, perhaps he'd also earn a starting berth at the highest point of Liverpool's midfield, displacing Dominik Szoboszlai.

Why Kökçü could be an upgrade on Szoboszlai

Liverpool signed Szoboszlai last summer, with the Hungary captain arriving on Merseyside after his £60m release clause at RB Leipzig was met. It was part of Klopp's final flourish, restoring the Reds' engine room after it systematically malfunctioned across the 2022/23 campaign.

He's been selected with regularity by his new Liverpool head coach, but Szoboszlai was benched for Curtis Jones in the recent Premier League fixture against Arsenal and has been described as "frustrating to watch" by Liverpool-focused creator Abigail Rudkin.

Though it doesn't seem likely that the 23-year-old will be playing his football away from the club any time soon, there's a compelling case that Kokcu could be brought in to jockey for power at number ten and strengthen the depth and dynamism of Slot's midfield.

Champions League 24/25: Dominik Szoboszlai vs Orkun Kökçü Match Stats* Szoboszlai Kökçü Matches (starts) 9 (7) 8 (6) Goals 0 2 Assists 1 3 Touches* 50.9 67.1 Shots (on target)* 1.3 (0.3) 2.1 (0.6) Pass completion 87% 88% Key passes* 1.3 2.1 Dribbles* 0.7 0.8 Ball recoveries* 4.0 4.5 Tackles + interceptions* 0.7 0.5 Total duels won* 2.6 (45%) 5.0 (63%) Stats via Sofascore (* = per game)

The Portuguese top flight might carry less quality than that of the Premier League, but Kokcu is succeeding in showcasing his superior output for those in the final third, while also scoring two goals to Szoboszlai's one having played one fewer fixture.

Szoboszlai's numbers for Liverpool certainly leave something to be desired, having posted just eight goals and seven assists across 57 fixtures for the Reds.

But he is, in fairness, an intrinsic part of Slot's success, a veritable workhorse, ranking among the top 2% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for progressive carries, the top 8% for shot-creating actions and the top 17% for ball recoveries per 90, as per FBref.

A ball recovery is defined by the number of loose balls claimed and retained by a player.

Kokcu, however, also boasts many of these characteristics, ranking among the top 1% of midfielders across divisions similar to Liga Portugal for goals scored and assists made, the top 2% for shot-creating actions, the top 8% for passes attempted, the top 4% for progressive passes and the top 9% for progressive carries per 90 (FBref).

He's an all-action midfielder of the same vein as Szoboszlai, having been a talismanic force under Slot's wing, the jewel in Feyenoord's crown, operating with the gusto and verve of a seasoned veteran, and not a relatively new prospect with many exciting seasons still ahead.

Kokcu's energy and exuberance on the pitch make him tailor-made for a prominent place in Slot's Liverpool team, with the potency and technical prowess to rival Szoboszlai for the top spot and perhaps even claim it.