Newcastle United are now closely monitoring a player who has been tipped to be a future world-class star as they look to add to their ranks in the coming transfer windows, according to a fresh report.

Newcastle transfer news

Though they are currently flying in the Premier League, Eddie Howe is keen to strengthen his Newcastle side in the upcoming transfer windows, having already admitted that he felt his squad was getting "stale" after a lack of action in the most recent summer transfer window.

“I think freshness is important in a squad – I won’t sit here and deny that,” he said in December. “There needs to be a certain element of trading in and out to keep the group dynamic new.

“A new dynamic and a new team always has to form every season. Sometimes, the same squad can produce a staleness and a negative product. So I think we’re aware of that. But it’s about what we’re able to do rather than ‘I want’. ‘I want’ is clear. We haven’t had a huge turnover of players and that’s a slight concern.”

As it stands though, no business has been done on Tyneside this winter, with outgoings seemingly closer than any incomings. Miguel Almiron is in talks to depart, while Martin Dubravka was thought to be on the verge of moving to Saudi Arabia only for the move to have stalled.

His future may well be linked to a potential future arrival at the club, with Newcastle unwilling to lose their second choice goalkeeper without signing a replacement first, and not keen to commit a large chunk of their budget to signing one in January amid strong interest in James Trafford. Now though, a fresh report suggests that they may have had their gaze drawn to another shot-stopper this season.

Newcastle scouting goalkeeper who is ‘one of world’s greatest talents’

That is according to a report from TBR football, who claim that Newcastle are now "closely monitoring" goalkeeper Zion Suzuki's performances at Parma as they look to plan for a future after Nick Pope.

The Japanese goalkeeper, who is still just 22-years-old, rejected the chance to move to Manchester United in 2023 and instead opted to head to Parma last summer, where he has made himself the undisputed first choice.

Zion Suzuki at Parma 24/25 Appearances 19 Goals conceded 30 Clean Sheets 3 Save % 68.9% Expected goals prevented +2.5

He particularly caught the eye during one performance against Torino, in which he made four saves worth 1.68 expected goals as he helped his side claim a point with a precious clean sheet, leading to him being dubbed "insane" by Rising Ballers on X.

Reportedly valued at £40m by Parma, he was hailed as "one of the greatest talents in the world at his position" by his head coach at former club Sint-Truiden, and TBR claim that Newcastle are the latest side to show an interest in his services.

It is reported that the Magpies have been "closely monitoring Suzuki over recent months" as they weigh up a potential future move, with scouts having been sent from Tyneside for a closer look at Japan's no.1.

With money tight on Tyneside and Trafford reportedly available for half of the fee required to sign Suzuki, it may just be a watching brief for the Magpies.