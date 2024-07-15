It's been just over a month since the transfer window opened at Euro 2024 kicked off, but with the latter now over, we can expect to see more movement in the coming weeks.

Tottenham Hotspur have already made a splash in the market this summer when they spent £30m on Leeds United wonderkid Archie Gray, but a more established star they have been linked to is Spanish international Dani Olmo.

The Spaniard enjoyed a spectacular Euros, and as such, the Lilywhites might now find it harder to convince him to move to N17.

However, that may not be an issue, as based on recent reports, Daniel Levy and Co appear to have identified another exciting attacker who could be their answer to the RB Leipzig ace.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news

According to a recent report from Caught Offside, Tottenham are interested in Fenerbahçe star Sebastian Szymanski this summer.

The report has revealed that the Lilywhites have already sent scouts to watch him play for the Turkish giants, and while they do not want to sell him, a fee in the region of €30m, which is about £25m, would be enough.

It would still be a sizable investment in a player with no experience in a top-five league, but based on his recent performances and his potential, £25m could look like a bargain - especially if signing him negates the need for Olmo.

How Szymanski compares to Olmo

Now, the primary reason that Spurs may see the signing of Szymanski as a reason to call off any interest in Olmo is that, like the Polish international, the Spaniard can play on the left or right and in attacking midfield.

In fact, throughout his career, he has started 131 games in attacking midfield, 43 on the left and 42 off the right. Similarly, the Fenerbahçe star has started 162 games in attacking midfield, 46 between right wing and midfield and 28 between left wing and midfield.

So, if they're able to occupy similar spaces on the pitch, who has been more productive?

Well, last season, the Leipzig star scored eight goals and provided five assists in just 25 games, meaning he averaged a goal involvement every 1.92 games.

In contrast, the "exceptional" 25-year-old, as dubbed by U23 scout Antonio Mango, scored 13 goals and provided 19 assists, meaning he averaged a goal involvement every 1.71 games.

Szymanski vs Olmo Player Szymanski Olmo Appearances 55 25 Goals 13 8 Assists 19 5 Goal Involvements per Match 0.58 0.52 All Stats via Transfermarkt

It's not just the attacking output that could make the Sarı Kanaryalar star a more attractive prospect, either.

Across his entire career to date, he has missed just 15 games through injury, whereas the Spaniard has missed a whopping 68 games to date.

Ultimately, Olmo would be an incredible signing for Spurs, but with his injury record hanging over him, their similar levels of output and wildly different prices, picking up Szymanski may be the better option.

Therefore, if Levy and Co have the opportunity to secure his services this summer, they must seize it.