Is that trepidation that lines the airs surrounding Anfield, or is it, perhaps the subtle scent of optimism that Jurgen Klopp's departure will not send Liverpool into a spin?

History would suggest that the Premier League side's supporters have just cause for worry, with the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United falling by the wayside after losing legendary helmsmen Arsene Wenger and Sir Alex Ferguson.

But FSG have acted prudently to veer away from the chance of regression, appointing Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes in senior capacities to head the new infrastructure. Arne Slot will succeed Klopp in the Anfield dugout but he will, importantly, be Liverpool's head coach, not their manager.

History would also suggest that this could be a providential endeavour, with the club's transfer strategy knocked off course somewhat since Edwards departed in 2022.

Liverpool fans can expect an exciting summer ahead, especially with one of Europe's most coveted talents being linked with a move to Merseyside.

Liverpool sent scouts to watch coveted talent

According to a recent report from transfer insider Graeme Bailey, Liverpool are prepared to lock horns with Manchester City for the signing of Bayer Leverkusen talisman Florian Wirtz, who was central to Xabi Alonso's invincible Bundesliga season.

Pep Guardiola's side will begin to seek a successor to Kevin De Bruyne, 33 in one month, and after West Ham United star Lucas Paqueta's match-fixing charge by the FA, they might shift their attention to a player like Wirtz.

But Liverpool are also firmly in the race and sent scouts to watch Leverkusen's 3-0 defeat to Atalanta in the Europa League final on Wednesday.

The German international might be considered untouchable by the Bundesliga champions but reports have suggested that a bid of £111m could do the trick, which, admittedly, is a hefty sum.

Florian Wirtz's season in numbers

Talent scout Jacek Kulig recently hailed Wirtz's remarkable array of abilities and how they have supercharged Leverkusen's staggering campaign. He said: "The perfect mix of a goalscorer, dribbler, and creator. Incredible player."

Florian Wirtz: 23/24 Stats by Competition Competition Apps Goals Assists Bundesliga 32 11 12 Europa League 11 4 4 DFB-Pokal 5 3 4 Stats via Transfermarkt

Indeed, the talented forward has proven himself effective across every competition for Leverkusen this season, never waning. His team might have failed at the final hurdle on the continent but face second-tier Kaiserslautern in the DFB-Pokal final to complete an emphatic unbeaten domestic double.

In the top flight, as per Sofascore, Wirtz complemented his brilliant direct return by creating 12 big chances and completing 85% of his total passes across 26 starting appearances, averaging 2.3 key passes, 4.5 ball recoveries, 2.5 dribbles and 4.4 successful duels per game.

Fleet of foot, sharp of mind and endowed with an innate creative spirit, Wirtz has induced fear into opponents near and far, with Freiburg boss Christian Streich even claiming that "you can't defend against Florian Wirtz" - and fair enough, the 21-year-old posted two goals and an assist in two games against his team this season.

Deservedly crowned the Bundesliga's Player of the Season, beating even the masterful attacking quality of Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane, Wirtz has walked the walk in his homeland, and while Alonso's decision to remain at the BayArena despite interest from Liverpool and Bayern could convince Wirtz to remain at the centrepiece of the project, the Premier League would offer him the perfect chance to take his game to the next level.

It would be a gargantuan deal for Liverpool to pull off, and despite the strenuous effort likely involved, it would be well worth it for Slot and his budding system.

Why Florian Wirtz would be perfect for Slot

Slot's progressive style of play does not differ too greatly from the heavy-metal way of life under Klopp, though the recently departed Feyenoord manager does like more control, more meticulous build-up, from his teams.

Wirtz, in this sense, would be a brilliant addition, ranking among the top 1% of attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for passes attempted and progressive passes, the top 2% for shot-creating actions, the top 11% for pass completion and progressive carries and the top 17% for successful take-ons per 90, as per FBref.

The £74k-per-week phenom is an incredible technician and still only at the beginning of his career, with his prolific quality in a No. 10 role making him the perfect player to surpass the likes of Dominik Szoboszlai and Fabio Carvalho in the current Liverpool squad and rise to the apex of the European game, especially as Slot typically fields a 4-2-3-1 formation when pushing forward.

Liverpool's former 2005 Champions League final hero Vladimir Smicer certainly thinks that it would be a wise investment, speaking from the hearts of the Anfield support when suggesting that Wirtz boasts the skill set that Reds supporters lap up.

The retired midfielder said: "If I could urge Liverpool to sign anyone this summer it would be Florian Wirtz, who is a player that reminds me of Phillipe Coutinho.

"Liverpool fans love that type of player, Bobby Firmino was another player who was very popular, so I’d go with Wirtz."

Wirtz's flair could definitely evoke memories of a player like Coutinho, who was the linchpin of Liverpool's attack in the early days of Klopp's reign but was sold to Barcelona for £142m in January 2018 to fuel the acquisitions of stars like Alisson and Virgil van Dijk - proving to be a bullseye move from Edwards and co.

Philippe Coutinho: PL Stats 17/18 Stat # Matched played 14 Goals 7 Assists 6 Pass accuracy 79% Key passes per game 2.9 Dribbles per game 2.8 Tackles per game 1.2 Duels won per game 5.6 Stats via Sofascore

Coutinho's playmaking prowess was at its ultimate level during his final stretch on Merseyside and Wirtz could now take his place and rekindle a position at Liverpool that brought such joy to the supporters.

It would be a high-cost venture but Liverpool need to be emphatic in the market this summer if they wish to leapfrog Manchester City and Arsenal in the Premier League and stand a good chance of winning the Champions League.

Wirtz is a star in the making, with everything he needs to enter the English scene and craft a career of lasting brilliance.