As the international break arrives, Everton have reportedly turned their attention towards the future and landing not one but two young stars from Scotland in a double swoop.

Everton transfer news

The Toffees will welcome the international break with open arms having gone three games without victory in the Premier League after the ultimate stalemate against West Ham United. It had looked as though they finally turned a corner under Sean Dyche but recent results suggest that they're far from out of trouble just yet, making further reinforcements all the more important.

On the transfer front, names such as Bright Osayi-Samuel and Tariq Lamptey have already been linked with a move to Goodison Park as The Friedkin Group look to make an instant impact on arrival.

Lamptey would be a particularly interesting deal. Once the next talented right-back coming through English football, Lamptey struggles to break into the Brighton & Hove Albion side these days, leaving the door ajar for an exit in 2025. In pursuit of rediscovering his form through game time, Goodison Park could be an ideal location. It's not just current stars that the Toffees are targeting, however.

According to Pete O'Rourke of Football Insider, Everton are now plotting a double swoop to sign Cole and Dylan Williams from Scottish side Airdrie after sending scouts to watch the twins in action.

Two players for the future at just 16 years old, Everton's focus on youth should benefit them in the long term, especially as they aim to push beyond relegation scraps and gradually back towards the top half where they belong. Already named on the bench for Scottish Championship side Airdrie, the Williams twins are certainly ones to watch.

Williams twins are ones for the future

There's plenty of famous siblings in football - be it Gary and Phil Neville or more recently Inaki and Nico Williams - and now the Williams twins may well follow in suit should they complete a move to Everton. Both midfielders, their own dream will undoubtedly be to form a partnership at the heart of a top flight side, which Everton could pave the way for.

Still incredibly young players, they will have it all to think about if the Toffees come calling. A place in the academy would likely await, of course, before a path towards the first team is formed. With Crystal Palace also reportedly interested, however, the twins could yet deal those in Merseyside the ultimate blow.

Whether it would be a good time to be joining Everton remains to be seen. When Dan Friedkin arrives, the hope will be that one of England's oldest clubs finally climb away from relegation concerns and become a go-to side for young players once again. As things stand, however, a move to Goodison Park is one with far too many risks for one young player to complete, let alone two already making their way in senior football.