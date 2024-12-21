Tottenham Hotspur were a day late and a dollar short in the Premier League last season, but there were patent signs of growth under Ange Postecoglou.

The Australian coach had fashioned an exciting outfit from one of drab and colourless football, reigniting the spark within Lilywhites supporters' hearts and planting the hope of something more, success of a tangible nature.

It's been chequered. Up and down. This year, tenth-place Tottenham have outscored every team in the Premier League this season but lack synergy and resistance at times, still capable of an unexplainable capitulation.

That needs to change, and while Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero form a defensive duo as fearsome as any across the continent, both have found themselves unavailable on numerous occasions since the start of last season.

Ange Postecoglou - Most-used Players at Tottenham Rank Player Matches 1. Dejan Kulusevski 64 2. Pape Matar Sarr 60 3. Brennan Johnson 59 4. Pedro Porro 58 5. Gulielmo Vicario 55 9. Cristian Romero 48 12. Micky van de Ven 40 Stats via Transfermarkt

Spurs need a new centre-back, to be sure.

Spurs eyeing centre-back in 2025

According to Caught Offside, Tottenham are preparing to move for Inter Milan star Yann Bisseck, though the defender is also on West Ham United's radar.

Spurs might have a more appealing proposal but the Hammers have been emboldened in their chances due to technical director Tim Steidten, with the German connection possibly handing them the edge in negotiations.

Nonetheless, Tottenham have sent scouts to watch the talented centre-half in action, and given that he could be available for a smart £25m fee, there's a real sense that this one could be completed in the new year.

Why Spurs need to sign Yann Bisseck

Tottenham were active during the 2023/24 January transfer market and there's no reason why Daniel Levy wouldn't enforce a shrewd signing or two if it stands a good chance of elevating the north Londoners' campaign.

As already discussed, Romero and Van de Ven have been sidelined far too often given the standing they hold in the Tottenham squad, and it's clear that another member in the rearguard could make a world of difference.

Radu Dragusin joined from Genoa for £27m one year ago and Ben Davies continues to be a dependable and experienced presence.

Current issues have seen 18-year-old Archie Gray chucked into a defensive role alongside his Romanian peer, and while he's performed admirably, Postecoglou's forced hand only heightens the need for a talented player like Bisseck.

Bisseck, yet to make his Germany debut, has been something of a late bloomer, playing for AGF in Denmark until signing for Inter in a deal worth roughly £5m in 2023.

He won the Scudetto last season, only starting nine Serie A fixtures but scoring twice, completing 93% of his passes and winning 61% of his ground duels, as per Sofascore. It's no wonder he was described as a "monster" by one keen-eyed analyst.

It's at no discredit to Gray's precocious qualities that Bisseck is the perfect profile for Postecoglou. The hulking defender stands at 6 foot 4 and would be playing in his natural position. Gray is deceptively tall at 6 foot but he moonlights at centre-half and is better placed in the middle of the field, when possible.

As per FBref, Bisseck ranks among the top 4% of centre-backs across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals scored, the top 16% for pass completion, and the top 1% for progressive carries per 90, making an interesting comment on his varied skillset and how that could be harnessed by Postecoglou.

A carry is considered progressive if the ball is moved towards the opponent's goal at least 10 yards from its starting point or is carried into the penalty area.

Tottenham beat off Brentford to bring Gray to north London in the summer, with the teenager leaving boyhood club Leeds United for a fee that could rise to £40m.

He's versatile and dynamic, with an eye-catching technical ability and an unflappable mindset allowing him to surge head and shoulders above other hopefuls in his age bracket.

Many young players are shuffled across a range of positions as they look to streamline their youthful avidity, but Gray's positional flexibility is something to behold.

Archie Gray - Career Stats by Position Position Apps Goals Assists Right-back 36 0 2 Central midfield 22 0 1 Attacking midfield 14 3 3 Defensive midfield 7 0 0 Centre-back 5 0 0 Left-back 3 0 0 Centre-forward 2 0 0 Left winger 1 0 0 Stats via Transfermarkt

Even so, he's not a centre-back and should not be saddled with regular football in an area that does not best serve his skills, even if he does play remarkably well and invariably showcases his 'elite mentality', as journalist Henry Winter said.

It just goes to show that Bisseck would be the perfect addition. The German defender is robust and also provides the balanced and multi-layered football that Ange's fluid outfit demands.

Gray started at centre-back against Manchester United on Thursday night, and though Fraser Forster's inexplicable errors provided the drama on what should have been a concessional second half, you can't help but feel that with established central defenders Romero and Van de Ven in the mix, Spurs might have held their nerve with a bit more steel and assurance.

Therefore, it seems crucial that Tottenham make their move in January. Allowing West Ham to boost their hopes under Julen Lopetegui with one of Levy's top winter targets is unthinkable. Moreover, it will hamper Tottenham's chances of making headway in the capital and leapfrogging the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea.

It's already starting to look like it's going to be a real scrap for a top-four Premier League finish, and given that Spurs are into the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup, will look to wade deep into the FA Cup and the Europa League too, a lack of depth unravelling the good work would be inexcusable. Bisseck needs to be signed.