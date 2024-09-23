Julen Lopetegui has endured a difficult start to life at West Ham United in the Premier League, having replaced David Moyes in the dugout over the summer. The Spanish head coach has won one of his first five matches in the division and has lost all three of his games at the London Stadium so far.

His side were comfortably beaten by Chelsea on Saturday, losing 3-0 in the early kick-off, and he may already be looking ahead to the January transfer window to make further additions to his squad.

The Hammers will be putting plans in place to potentially dip into the market to bolster the team and are reportedly looking at an impressive talent from the Premier League.

Latest West Ham transfer news

According to HITC, 18-year-old Southampton winger Tyler Dibling is on West Ham's radar ahead of the upcoming January transfer window. The report claims that the London side have already sent scouts to watch the teenage prospect in action in the top-flight against Ipswich Town on Saturday.

However, they are far from the only team showing an interest in the young gem. Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United, Crystal Palace, and Manchester United also sent scouts to keep tabs on his progress with the Saints.

HITC does not reveal whether or not any of those sides are willing to make an official offer for the English starlet, who talent scout Jacek Kulig claimed has a "brilliant" left foot, or how much Southampton would want for their academy graduate.

West Ham's scouts picked a fantastic match to go and watch to assess the youngster's quality, as he enjoyed a terrific afternoon against Ipswich.

Tyler Dibling's performance against Ipswich

The scouts in attendance for Dibling's performance against the Tractor Boys on Saturday will surely have been impressed by his display at St. Mary's.

It was a perfect start to the game for the 18-year-old as he brilliantly took the ball into his path and sent the goalkeeper the wrong way to give his side the lead after five minutes.

The West Ham target, who also won a penalty against Manchester United earlier this month, also caught the eye with his general play throughout the match.

Vs Ipswich Tyler Dibling Sofascore rating 8.0 Goals 1 Big chances created 1 Dribbles completed 3/4 Ground duels won 8/13 Stats via Sofascore

The Southampton winger also created a 'big chance' for his team and held his own in physical duels, winning eight of his 13 battles for the ball. This suggests that the teenage wizard, who completed 75% of his attempted dribbles, is already able to physically compete in the Premier League, despite only being 18.

Dibling, who U23 scout Antonio Mango claimed is "balling out" at the moment, is a sublime prospect who has already shown that he can deliver quality performances in the top-flight at such a young age, which is why he is such an exciting target for the Irons.

West Ham could look to bring him in during the January transfer window with a view to developing him into a future first-team star for Lopetegui.