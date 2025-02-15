Manchester United have now identified another potential summer signing as they look to rebuild their squad under Ruben Amorim, with the intention of challenging for the Premier League again in 2028.

Manchester United taking long approach

After taking charge of Manchester United 12 months ago, Sir Jim Ratcliffe targeted 2028 as a potential date for Red Devils success.

“It’s not a 10-year plan. The fans would run out of patience if it was a 10-year plan. But it’s certainly a three-year plan to get there," he explained. "I think it’s the club’s 150-year anniversary in 2028… if our trajectory is leading to a very good place in that sort of timeframe then we’d be very happy with that"

Since then, Manchester United's transfer plans have revolved around signing younger players who can become superstars in the future, with Joshua Zirkzee arriving from Bologna and Leny Yoro from Lille in the summer transfer window, while they moved again in January to sign young wing back Patrick Dorgu alongside defender Ayden Heaven, who they poached from Arsenal's youth academy.

They have also been strongly linked with a move for Sporting CP teenager Geovany Quenda, who has impressed in a wing-back role under Amorim previously during their time together in Lisbon.

As per The Athletic, a deal for the talent is "being explored at an expected cost of around €40m" by chiefs at Old Trafford as they look to wrap up their first signing of the summer early in what could be a busy few months for the Red Devils.

Now, it has emerged that they have also got an eye on another player impressing in Portugal.

Manchester United closely monitoring attacking midfielder

That comes courtesy of a report from Caught Offside, which claims that Ruben Amorim's side are now "closely monitoring" FC Porto talent Rodrigo Mora.

The Portugal U21 international has impressed when given the opportunity by Porto this season, grabbing three goals and three assists in just 500 minutes of top flight action this season.

Rodrigo Mora in 24/25 (all comps) Appearances 20 Starts 8 Goals 3 Assists 3 Minutes per goal involvement 131

And it is claimed that the 17-year-old is "highly regarded inside Old Trafford",