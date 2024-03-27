Tottenham have set their sights on a rising star at Everton, with the Toffees and Sean Dyche facing a very real prospect of losing him.

Spurs seeking to bolster academy ranks

Lilywhites head coach Ange Postecoglou wants his club to become a dream destination for talent across Europe, as chairman Daniel Levy and the recruitment team already work hard to make that dream a reality.

The likes of Brennan Johnson, Micky van de Ven and Radu Dragusin highlight the club's transfer policy of buying young first team stars with promising futures, but a more recent example is Tottenham's acquisition of Swedish sensation Lucas Bergvall.

Spurs ambitiously hijacked Barcelona's deal for the 18-year-old on January transfer deadline day, with Bergvall spending the remainder of 2023/2024 back out on loan at Djurgardens IF in his homeland.

Tottenham's best-performing players under the age of 23 Average match rating this season (via WhoScored) Micky van de Ven 6.83 Brennan Johnson 6.80 Destiny Udogie 6.79 Pape Matar Sarr 6.76

Tottenham are looking to add even more talents to their roster, according to reports. Teenage winger Antonio Nusa from Club Brugge is still being targeted by Spurs, while AC Milan starlet Franceso Camarda is said to be on Johan Lange's radar.

"You can try to sell a vision of something to someone but if there's tangible physical evidence of it [it's easier]," said Postecoglou on recruiting young talent at Tottenham.

"Anyone who has watched us since I've joined will have seen the aspirations we have to be the kind of team we want to be. That's not just me saying it, we're actually doing it. OK, we're not the finished product by any stretch but we're giving young players an opportunity: Destiny, Pape and Micky [are] all guys in their early 20s who have already played significant roles.

"So we're building a team. From our perspective it's pleasing and hopefully we become a club which is a preferred destination for talented young players. I've said the other day, there aren't too many hidden gems around. Everyone knows who the talents are. Hopefully our point of difference.. I've always felt your football is your biggest selling point beyond anything else. Hopefully we're showing evidence of that which is helping us."

Lange and Levy are continuing to work on attracting some very promising talents to N17 in the background, and one player who is admired at Spurs is young goalkeeper Douglas Lukjanciks.

Tottenham set sights on Douglas Lukjanciks

The England Under-17 keeper has apparently been earmarked as a future first-team star by Everton, but they may not be able to keep hold of him for that long, as a host of top sides circle.

That is according to The Daily Mail, who claim Tottenham are eyeing up a move to poach Lukjanciks from Finch Farm. Journalist Craig Hope writes that losing the teenage shots-stopper would be a "blow" for the Merseysiders, with the player already garnering quite a repuation behind-the-scenes.