Everton could be afforded the luxury to give some of their fringe players a chance to play the first team this mid-week in the Carabao Cup.

Indeed, two positive wins in October versus AFC Bournemouth and West Ham in the Premier League opened up a five-point gap between the Toffees and Luton Town in 18th with the first team putting in performances that could see some faces given a well-deserved rest.

Sean Dyche has stayed loyal to his first-teamers so far in the Cup however, fielding the likes of Jordan Pickford, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and James Garner in the last round of the competition which saw his travelling side win 2-1 away at Villa Park a mere month after losing at the same ground 4-0 in league action.

Regardless of Dyche persisting with his tried and tested group of players, one or two positions could be up for grabs still with young Toffees talent Lewis Dobbin knocking on the door for more first-team chances.

It will be very intriguing to see who is fielded for the clash against the Clarets, with summer signing Beto also keen for a reintroduction into the first-team fold after scoring versus Doncaster Rovers in the first round of the Cup.

Everton team news vs Burnley

Players such as Seamus Coleman, Dele Alli and Andre Gomes all remain sidelined for this clash at Goodison Park, all still carrying long-term fitness issues, with Coleman out since March courtesy of a troubling knee injury.

Dyche's men haven't really felt the impact of Coleman's lengthy absence, with young right-back Nathan Patterson stepping up to the mark to adequately fill in for the Irishman.

This insertion of young and hungry players into the first team - which has also seen James Garner excel through the centre of the park at only 22 in place of an ageing Idrissa Gueye - has been key in the Blues winning matches of late.

Dobbin - who is only 20 years of age himself - will hope that Dyche will want to tinker and experiment slightly for the Burnley game and give another impressive young talent a start.

Dobbin's numbers this season

Scoring a clinical 14 goals from 36 starts in the Everton U18s age bracket during his career, the 5 foot 9 attacker is yet to translate this devastating form into senior men's football with the Toffees.

In truth, Dobbin has also struggled away from Goodison Park when he was loaned out to Derby County during the 2022-23 season.

Whilst on loan with the Rams, the 19-year-old would only net an underwhelming five goals from 54 starts in total.

Dyche has afforded Everton's number 61 some first-team opportunities here and there this season, but never really enough time for him to make a lasting impact - playing only 117 minutes so far this season in the league, with Dobbin staying put on the substitute bench in Everton's last six Premier League encounters after starting against Wolves.

He did also start from the get-go against Doncaster in the first round of the Carabao Cup, which could point in the direction of Dobbin being included in the starting line-up versus Burnley.

Dobbin was hauled off the pitch at half-time in South Yorkshire to make away for Gueye interestingly, a shake-up in personnel needed after the Toffees found themselves 1-0 down to their League Two opponents at the break.

Attempting zero shots in that 45-minute spell per Sofascore, Dobbin will have to be more adventurous and daring if he's selected again, particularly against Premier League opposition.

A sensation at academy level for the Merseyside outfit, only time will tell if Dobbin can break into the first team over the next few years with matches such as the clash against the Clarets one that the youngster must grab with both hands.