Everton's offensive woes have been there for all to see this season, with Frank Lampard seemingly having passed on his struggles to successor Sean Dyche.

The former Burnley boss enjoyed an initial upturn in form upon joining, claiming some crucial wins against league leaders Arsenal and Brentford, but they have since lost their last two games; the most recent of which drew ugly scenes at Goodison Park, who were not happy with the manner of their defeat to Fulham.

That crushing blow has left them above the relegation zone only on goal difference, and with a tricky run of fixtures remaining, at the mercy of their competitors to secure survival. It almost feels like the Toffees are reliant on other clubs failing to win, rather than being able to pick up vital points of their own accord.

This can be traced back again to a lack of potency in the final third, as Dyche had to watch his side spurn numerous golden chances before falling behind again last time out.

Up front, there is no reliable source of goals, which explains why their top three scorers for the season are all wingers, with one having left in January.

However, with four goals, Demarai Gray and Dwight McNeil are the lowest-scoring top scorer of any Premier League team. Their standing is hardly a badge of honour.

With the latter being the only real source of goals of late, perhaps the other wide spot could have become available for someone with fresh ideas and youthful energy; someone like Stanley Mills.

Who is Stanley Mills?

Having seen his stock rise dramatically in the last year or so, given his steady integration within the first team, the 19-year-old has seemingly been prepping for a consistent senior football birth for some time now that is yet to emerge.

Just two appearances within the first team is admirable, but given the teenager's form in the Premier League 2, there is no reason why he has not been made a permanent member of Dyche's squad.

After all, the speedster boasts eight goals in just 13 league appearances, having scored a further three in just four EFL Trophy starts.

For comparison, Alex Iwobi and Gray, who would be the competitors for that other wide spot, have a combined goal tally of just five.

Not only that, but the last non-penalty goal either of them scored was back in December.

This marks a stark contrast with the young trickster, who has seemingly modelled his whole game around the pursuit of finding the back of the net. His father, former Leeds United defender Danny Mills, outlined this:

"In the modern game, I think he’s a winger or a No 10, as he can create and has an eye for goal."

With little to lose given the lack of output the alternatives bring, Mills boasts a fine wildcard option who could save Everton's season, should he be given the chance.