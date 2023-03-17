Everton are languishing in relegation contention this season, battling hard to ensure a detrimental plummet into the EFL Championship does not occur for the first time in the club's Premier League history.

The current senior crop have displayed far more tenacity and resolve over recent weeks, unsurprisingly coinciding with the appointment of steely boss Sean Dyche, who replaced the dismissed Frank Lampard in January, but trepidation is rife considering the looming danger of the drop shows little sign of abating any time soon.

As such, unleashing dynamic youth player Katia Kouyate might be the perfect remedy to the current woes - bolstering and expanding the pool of talent - and Dyche must consider injecting him into the fold.

Who is Katia Kouyate?

With Dyche's Everton battling to remain in the top-flight yet again, currently three places and one point above 18th-placed Bournemouth with 11 matches still to play, the inability to make even a single signing in January might yet come back to haunt the Merseyside outfit; the managerial appointment of the former Burnley boss has been emphatic, but questions remain over whether it will be enough to preserve Premier League status.

And with the Blues boasting the joint-worst goal-scoring tally (20) in the league this season, the alarming lack of potency in the final third is indeed a third - with this in mind, delving into the Finch Farm youth ranks could be an auspicious move to add a dimension to the fray at a pivotal moment.

Everton's official website lauded the prodigy as a "dynamic attacker" who "possesses impressive speed, skill and power", qualities that are all paramount to the success of an aspiring striker hoping to break into contention in the Premier League.

This season, the teenager has scored one goal and one assist apiece in the Premier League 2, and while he will need to work on developing his prolific edge if he is to succeed among the seniors, he has been hailed among the Toffees' "brightest young prospects" by the Liverpool Echo's Chris Beesley.

U23's manager David Unsworth also once waxed lyrical over the prospect, saying: "He showed some glimpses, some real flashes of pace and directness and power.

"Once he gets up to the level of under-23 football, he’s going to be a good player. I was delighted. He did himself no harm and I’m very proud of him.”

With Beesley stating that Chelsea legend Didier Drogba and Toffees talisman Dominic Calvert-Lewin are among the 19-year-old's striking inspirations, he clearly has high hopes and stellar positional peers to mould his game from.

Calvert-Lewin has been Everton's No. 1 up front for several years now, scoring 59 goals from 203 appearances, but injuries have plagued his recent progress, scoring just six goal across the past two league campaigns after 16 and 13 goal hauls the two preceding terms.

If his prowess cannot be rekindled soon, the likes of Kouyate, who can play across the frontline, must be unleashed to reinstate stability and a pinch of youthful exuberance.