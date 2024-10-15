Everton have a long and rich history when it comes to developing top youth talents out of Goodison Park, with one obvious name always springing to mind.

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney is, of course, that player, who scored on his Premier League debut for the Toffees back in 2002, audaciously firing home an effort past Arsenal goalkeeper David Seaman at just 16 years of age.

There are other notable faces, such as Ross Barkley, but another is Anthony Gordon, who is starring away from Merseyside now with Newcastle United.

Gordon's time at Everton

Although his time with his boyhood club would end on sour terms when he departed for the Magpies, much like the aforementioned Barkley irked the Goodison Park masses when switching allegiances to Chelsea, Gordon will be viewed as somewhat of a success story still from the Finch Farm academy set-up.

The entertaining winger would go on to make 78 first team appearances for the Toffees before St James' Park came calling last year, firing home a goal return of eight strikes on top of helping himself to seven assists.

This strike against Manchester United was huge in Everton keeping their heads above water during the 2021/22 campaign, but Gordon has arguably saved his best in the men's game for when he's been donning a Newcastle strip, as he continues to grow in confidence more and more away from Merseyside.

Away from a costly penalty miss at Goodison Park recently, which saw the home masses take great delight in revelling in Gordon's error, the 23-year-old has bagged 15 goals and picked up 11 assists from 73 clashes playing for the Toon, which is a notable improvement on his Everton numbers from less games.

There will be many back on Merseyside in and around the academy that look to Gordon's upward trajectory as a point of inspiration, including one versatile midfielder who is now starring for the Everton U21s down the 23-year-old's usual trusty left-hand side among other positions.

The player who could be Everton's next Gordon

19-year-old Isaac Heath will hope he can, one day, become Everton's next Gordon, with the potential already there for the teenager to be a top performer for the Toffees very soon.

Heath is even currently training with the first-team squad during the international break alongside a whole other host of other Everton starlets, which will no doubt be formative for the young sensation who has only ever graced youth pitches so far for the Premier League club.

The adaptable youngster, who can line up in central midfield alongside playing as a full-back, has shone this season for the U21s, with two strikes and one assist picked up from five Premier League 2 clashes.

Football journalist Joe Thomas has labelled the homegrown Toffees product as "impressive" subsequently, as the next generation at Finch Farm begin to break through, to hopefully eclipse the achievements of Gordon or even Rooney when making the cut in the senior game.

Heath's numbers at youth level vs Gordon Player Level played at Games played Goals scored Assists Gordon U21 28 8 5 Heath U21 29 2 3 Gordon U18 32 16 5 Heath U18 43 6 2 Sourced by Transfermarkt

Heath isn't quite at the same level as Gordon was in the U21 and U18 structure just yet, as can be seen glancing at the table above, but there will still be excitement in the air that the 19-year-old could go on to be another magic talent of the Everton academy's work.

Before then, however, the teenager will strive to keep his top early season form going in the Premier League 2, whilst Dyche and Co aim to pick up more wins to stave off the top-flight drop-zone.