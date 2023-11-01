Compared to other transfer windows of recent years at Goodison Park, Everton reined in their overspending this summer with Sean Dyche utilising loans and free transfers effectively whilst splashing the cash only on a select few talents into the building.

Jack Harrison and Ashley Young would both join the Toffees without unnecessarily burning money - Harrison leaving Leeds for Merseyside on a season-long loan deal, whilst Young would join on a free transfer deal after a year out in Italy with Inter Milan.

The Blues would, however, have room to make statement signings in attack. Both Beto and Youssef Chermiti would join the Toffees for a combined £37.75m, young and exciting strikers ready to take the Premier League by storm.

Yet, it hasn't really worked out for either of them yet in the infancy of their careers on Merseyside with only one goal scoring between the two of them - Beto netting versus Doncaster Rovers in the first round of the Carabao Cup, with fellow summer signing Arnaut Danjuma scoring too to secure a nervy 2-1 win.

The 25-year-old will hope he can start tonight in another round of the Carabao Cup, with the Portuguese forward missing from Everton's starting XI completely over the last six weeks.

Everton team news vs Burnley

As much as Dyche is regimented in the team he fields - Jordan Pickford yet to miss a game under the former Burnley head coach this season in both league and Cup - the Blues boss could ring the changes for this clash at Goodison Park after a recent upturn in Everton's results - winning 1-0 away at West Ham last time out a back-to-the-walls display from his rejuvenated Toffees.

Lewis Dobbin could be knocking on the door for a potential start in this mid-week contest tonight, the young Toffees academy graduate keen to break into the senior side sooner rather than later.

Beto is equally chomping at the bit for a starting spot versus the Clarets, could Dyche rest the likes of injury-prone Dominic Calvert-Lewin for the former Udinese sharpshooter to get a run-out.

Beto's numbers this season

Scoring 22 goals in total over two seasons with The White and Blacks, Beto has found the transition to Premier League life at the moment challenging with fleeting opportunities given to him to impress.

Only on the pitch for 286 minutes in the Premier League so far in a Toffees strip per FBRef, the towering 6 foot 5 attacker hasn't been afforded a start under Dyche in the last six matches.

Tonight's Carabao Cup tie versus a leaky Burnley team on Everton's own patch could be a confidence booster for Beto if he was to start and score only his second goal for the Blues to date, Vincent Kompany's Clarets shipping a woeful 25 goals from ten top-flight matches.

The Toffees will have to play to Beto's obvious strengths if he does start, the lofty attacker is an imposing presence - winning nine of his 13 aerial duels versus Brentford in September via Sofascore - but he is also a deceptively quick and agile striker too, which was showcased in his goal versus Doncaster - latching onto a ball over the top with pace, before poking it past the hapless goalkeeper in the opposing net.

There's still time for Everton's £50k per week - per Capology - man Beto to adapt to English football and come into his own in his new surroundings, but there's no doubting that a second goal wearing the Toffees strip versus Burnley tonight would do him the world of good and boost his confidence after becoming a bystander at Goodison Park recently.