Everton look to restart their fight for survival tonight, as they play host to a managerless Tottenham Hotspur at a floodlit Goodison Park.

The night is set for a sensational atmosphere on Merseyside, as they seek to follow up on a fine result at Stamford Bridge before the break.

Since Sean Dyche’s arrival at the club, there are only six teams who have accumulated more points than his new side. It is fair to say that the former Burnley man has certainly masterminded a speedy turnaround.

However, with a tough clash away to Manchester United on the horizon, it arguably makes it even more imperative that they get something out of tonight’s fixture.

That draw with Chelsea will likely still be fresh in the mind of the management team, who will make the necessary changes to ensure another fine result can be gained.

How could Everton line up against Spurs?

Pickford (GK); Patterson (RB), Keane (CB), Tarkowski (CB), Mykolenko (LB); McNeil (RM), Onana (CM), Gueye (CM), Doucoure (CM), Gray (LM); Simms (ST).

Football FanCast predicts that Dyche will make three changes from that fine night in west London, retaining that solid 4-5-1 shape that has brought them such success.

Jordan Pickford will remain in between the sticks, fresh from another successful international break where he further solidified himself as England’s number one.

He will sit behind a back four that could see changes on the flanks; one somewhat enforced and one preferential.

With Seamus Coleman’s minor injury sustained on international duty, plus his age, it could be expected that the Irish captain finally drops out for the youthful exuberance of Nathan Patterson.

The £28k-per-week youngster also made his comeback from a long-term injury for Scotland and offers an injection of dynamism that has somewhat been lacking down that right flank. Writer Peter Guy had even suggested that he was an “absolute diamond” earlier in the campaign, as he starred defensively in their home draw with Liverpool.

Vitaliy Mykolenko could also earn a recall after recovering from illness, to retain his preferred role ahead of the stand-in Ben Godfrey.

Michael Keane and James Tarkowski will almost definitely retain their spots.

Also expected to stay unchanged is the midfield three, with Abdoulaye Doucoure, Amadou Onana and Idrissa Gueye hoping to dominate the engine room battle.

With his late equaliser against Chelsea, it feels impossible that Ellis Simms does not earn a start today. His introduction would have seen Demarai Gray drop to the bench, had his recent spike in work rate not proven him more than able to deputise in a classic Dyche wide role.

Given Alex Iwobi’s struggles out wide, he could drop out in favour of such a move. Dwight McNeil will start on the opposite flank, hoping to continue his remarkably rich vein of form.