Highlights Everton manager Sean Dyche has four players in his squad he plans to replace with a new signing this summer.

The Blues have been linked with Leicester's Wilfred Ndidi and West Ham's Ben Johnson.

The priority for Everton is strengthening the right-back position.

Everton manager Sean Dyche has already picked out four Blues players he wants to see replaced in the summer transfer window, according to an update from transfer reporter Pete O'Rourke.

Big summer ahead at Everton

Having been threatened with relegation from the Premier League all season long, Dyche and his players have enjoyed a superb week or so - arguably their most pleasing of the campaign. A memorable 2-0 win over Liverpool was followed up with a 1-0 triumph at home to Brentford, seeing them jump to 15th place and 11 points clear of danger.

Had it not been for the points deductions inflicted on Everton, they would be in an even healthier position, and the key now is to kick on this summer and make important signings, not to mention hopefully get the takeover of the club over the line.

Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi is one player who has emerged as a reported target for the Blues, although he has just earned promotion back to the Premier League with the Foxes, arguably increasing the chances of him staying put at the King Power Stadium. He could be seen as a younger upgrade on Idrissa Gueue, though, having bagged four goals and five assists in the Championship this season.

Versatile West Ham man Ben Johnson has also been linked with a move to Goodison Park this summer, with the Englishman a shrewd squad option who can thrive in both defensive and midfield roles. Both players would be available on a free transfer.

Everton eyeing upgrade on quartet

According to an update from Football Insider's O'Rourke, Everton are eyeing a new right-back in the summer window, as they look to improve upon a host of players in that position.

The report states that "Nathan Patterson has struggled with injury while veteran Seamus Coleman is ageing", adding that Ashley Young and Ben Godfrey are "not viewed as first choice". An addition there is, therefore, seen as a "priority" to replace all four options and make the spot their own.

Right-back definitely feels like an important position to strengthen in before the beginning of next season, with the report perfectly outlining the issues in that area of the pitch surrounding various players.

Coleman has been a wonderful servant for the Blues over such a long period of time, proving to be such a consistent performer with bags of heart, but he turns 36 years of age later this year and is now a long way from the force he used to be. The same applies to Young, who does an admirable job at right-back when required, but is now 38 and too error-prone to be trusted in big moments.

Patterson's injuries are an issue for him, while Godfrey is arguably at his most effective as a centre-back, so focusing on a top-quality option on the right-hand side of the defence is vital.

Admittedly, losing the likes of Jarrad Branthwaite and Amadou Onana would be a blow for Everton in the summer, but it would at least generate huge funds for additions, and a chunk of that should be focused on right-back.