Coming into Sean Dyche's first team after starting the season on the sidelines with a hip injury, Jack Harrison has blown hot and cold in an Everton strip to date.

The Leeds United loanee - who could well stay on permanently at Goodison Park if he impresses with the Toffees on a consistent basis - has one goal and two assists from five Blues appearances so far.

The 26-year-old was arguably a candidate for Man of the Match in a recent meeting with AFC Bournemouth, the Toffees' new number 11 delightfully catching Cherries goalkeeper Neto off-guard with an ambitious shot that hit the bar before trailing over the line to make it 2-0 on the day.

Harrison would also be credited with an assist for the game-deciding third strike, the Toffees showing a new-found confidence to easily beat Andoni Iraola's strugglers 3-0.

However, since that standout individual display, the right winger's performances have taken somewhat of a nose-dive with his showing last time out against Brighton and Hove Albion worthy of being left out of the side altogether for the trip to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace this afternoon.

Jack Harrison's game in numbers vs Brighton

Harrison's 90 minutes up against Roberto De Zerbi's Seagulls saw him snuffed out of the game for the most part by the Brighton backline, the Leeds loanee unable to add to his tally against the visitors at Goodison Park.

Everton were unlucky on their home turf not to pick up all three points regardless of Harrison's below-par afternoon, Ashley Young's late own-goal a kick in the teeth which surrendered a one goal lead for the Toffees and helped Brighton secure a late 1-1 draw.

Harrison was inaccurate with all of his attempted long-balls in this contest, as per Sofascore, killing any Everton momentum in the process by giving Brighton an upper hand with his wayward passing game.

The 26-year-old's game is at its most effective when he's unleashed as a pacey livewire, intercepting a loose pass before launching into an immediate counter-attack - managing an impressive 0.81 interceptions in the last year for his parent club and his current employers per 90, according to FBRef.

Yet, Harrison was ultimately passive against Brighton. The £90k-per-week asset attempted one dribble all afternoon to unlock a stern Seagulls defence, unsuccessful in his efforts however on a day where everything he tried went wrong.

Dyche could well look towards the element of surprise to catch out Palace with his lineup selection as a result, replacing Harrison with exciting youngster Lewis Dobbin and handing the ex-Derby County loanee only his second-ever Premier League start in the process.

Dobbin as Harrison's replacement

Derby County manager Paul Warne described Dobbin as an "outstanding talent" when the now 20-year-old was with the Rams last term, the teen talent at the time scoring five times and assisting a further six goals during a formative year at Pride Park.

Dobbin does, however, predominantly play down the left-hand side when utilised as a winger but he has been known to switch over to the right flank on occasion where Harrison is more comfortable.

At youth level, Everton's number 61 managed to net four of his 14 strikes for the U18s from this unorthodox right-wing spot.

Dyche will hope by starting Dobbin in place of the underperforming Harrison that he can get the best out of his outstanding youngster, heating up competition for starting spots which could see the Leeds loanee up his game on the training pitch to be considered again.