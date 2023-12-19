Everton manager Sean Dyche is reportedly keen on completing the permanent signing of a "phenomenal" player, according to a fresh transfer update.

Everton signings impressing

The Blues could only have dreamed of being in their current form a few months ago, with Dyche completely turning around their fortunes of late, improving in his role all the time. Incredibly, Everton have won their last four Premier League games in a row without conceding a single goal, including a 2-0 win away to Burnley on Saturday evening.

There are so many players who are performing at a much higher level than they were previously, whether that be individuals who have been at Goodison Park for some time or those who have only joined the club recently.

There are a number of new additions who are currently doing well, with Jack Harrison steadily improving since arriving on loan from Leeds United in the summer transfer window, overcoming a slow start to register three assists in the league so far this season.

Fellow loanee Arnaut Danjuma has admittedly made less of an impact to date, but Beto has added more firepower to the attack, netting twice in all competitions. Meanwhile, Jarrad Branthwaite has caught the eye since returning from his loan spell at PSV Eindhoven.

Dyche wants permanent Harrison signing

According to a new update from Leeds Live, Dyche personally wants to make Harrison's Everton loan move a permanent one in the near future, although there is no option to buy in the current loan deal.

"LeedsLive understands there is no option-to-buy clause in Harrison’s loan agreement but Sean Dyche would be keen on making the deal permanent."

In the same report, former Leeds and England goalkeeper Paul Robinson admits that Harrison will be mulling over whether to move to Everton for good, or return to Elland Road at the end of the season:

"Everton are a hard-working team and Jack’s a big part of that. I can understand why he’s non-committal on his future because he probably doesn’t know. There’s a lot of ifs and buts for him in the next six to 12 months, depending on what Leeds do.

"If Leeds stay in the Championship, I don’t think there’s a conversation about, ‘Is it Everton or is it somewhere else?’ There will be a lot of Premier League suitors for him. It’s only an option or a discussion to have if Leeds come into the Premier League. Then it’s between the player and the club."

It is clearly a tough call for Harrison to make, but so much points towards Everton being on the rise at the moment, with Dyche looking like an impressive appointment.

The Blues should avoid relegation Premier League based on current form, and the move to their Bramley Moore Dock stadium is happening in 2025. Harrison could like the idea of being a part of such an exciting venture, as there is also the takeover of the club that could happen sooner rather than later.

The 27-year-old has been hailed as "phenomenal" by YouTube Conor McGilligan, and given his age, he could be a mainstay of the team for another four or five years, so it makes complete sense for Everton to retain his services, making this one to watch.