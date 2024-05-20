Everton manager Sean Dyche has told the club to sign an "outstanding" Premier League giant in the summer transfer window, according to a new update.

Everton transfer news

The Blues have once again preserved their top-flight status and focus now turns to new signings for Dyche between now and the beginning of next season. Southampton are on the verge of getting back into the big time, with a Championship playoff final against Leeds United to come this weekend, but striker Che Adams looks almost certain to leave the south coast club this summer.

The Scotland international is set to be a free agent, and has been linked with a move to Everton, with the Blues viewing him as a player who could add much-needed firepower to the team.

Meanwhile, AZ Alkmaar right-back Yukinari Sugawara is another rumoured target for the Merseysiders, following a season that has seen him chip in with four goals and seven assists in the Eredivisie. He is potentially seen as an upgrade on the likes of Seamus Coleman, Ben Godfrey and Nathan Patterson in his position, providing more attacking thrust there in 2024/25 and beyond.

There is also plenty of exit news surrounding some current Everton players, however, and while Jarrad Branthwaite is believed to be a target for Manchester City, teenage Blues goalkeeper Douglas Lukjanciks is also wanted by the Premier League champions.

Dyche wants "outstanding" striker at Everton

According to TEAMtalk, Dyche has told Everton chiefs to sign Elijah Adebayo from Luton Town this summer, seeing him as a strong option to come in and bolster his attacking options. The report states that the Blues "are ready to offer Luton striker Elijah Adebayo the chance to stay in the Premier League", with the £12,500-a-week ace impressing for the Hatters in their debut season in the division, despite them being relegated back to the Championship.

Dyche is "a big admirer" of the towering 6 foot 4 ace, and "sources say he sees him as a key addition to his plans at Goodison Park".

Adebayo has proven that he can handle the quality and physicality of the Premier League in 2023/24, with 10 goals in 27 appearances in the competition an excellent return for a relegated team, only 16 of which were starts.

Luton manager Rob Edwards has described the 26-year-old as an "outstanding" player, clearly valuing him greatly, and the fact that Dyche personally wants Kevin Thelwell and Co to strike a deal for him suggests that the manager sees him as an ideal option.

Adebayo actually scored more headed goals in the league this season than Everton ace Dominic Calvert-Lewin - the Luton man has netted four times in that manner, compared to the Blue hero's tally of just one - highlighting his aerial prowess and how ideal he could be for Dyche's notoriously longer-ball style of play compared to other managers.