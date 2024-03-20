There's been another claim that Arsenal are favourites to seal a major signing this summer, as manager Mikel Arteta and Edu's transfer plans continue to take shape ahead of this summer.

Edu sets out Arsenal targets as Gunners linked with striker

The Brazilian transfer chief recently admitted that summer transfer planning is well and truly underway, with Arsenal knowing exactly the kind of profile they're targeting this summer.

“Well, I understand what the fans are asking for but we already have our targets,” said Edu on Arsenal's summer activity.

“We have planned a lot ahead and I will be worried if we don’t score a lot of goals and if we’re not creating chances, which is the opposite because we create a lot and score a lot of goals.

“The plan is to try to get better every year and I think we are in a good moment. Let's see if we can keep improving. I think if you see the type of the players we have at the moment, it’s players which have a big, big commitment of [to] the club, which is very important.

Arsenal's top scorers in the league this season Goals Bukayo Saka 13 Kai Havertz 8 Leandro Trossard 7 Declan Rice 6 Gabriel Martinelli 6

“So the way we transmit to the fans, transmit to people our commitment – sometimes you can lose, you can win games, it’s all part of the sport – helps us perform the best way possible and show the passion we have for the club and try to be win as many games as we can."

One of the major areas which Arsenal have been tipped to strengthen is at centre-forward. Indeed, the likes of Victor Osimhen are apparently on Edu's radar heading into the summer window, alongside Sporting Lisbon star Viktor Gyokeres.

A report by CaughtOffside this week stated that Arteta's side are in pole position to sign the latter man, who has enjoyed a meteoric rise after swapping Coventry City for the Primeira Liga.

The Swede has bagged a sensational 22 goals in 24 Primeira Liga starts this season, registering a further 10 assists, with reports from Portugal now also placing Arsenal at the top of the pile to seal a deal for him.

Arsenal favourites to sign Gyokeres with Edu willing to pay release clause

His release clause stands at around £85m, and this is a price Edu is apparently willing to pay.

That is according to newspaper Correio da Manha, via Sport Witness, who state that Arsenal are "leading the way" to sign Gyokeres above other elite suitors.

"I know him well. We went to school together. He is incredibly strong and good at winning duels. It's nice to play with him," said Tottenham midfielder and international teammate Dejan Kulusevski.

"He's really good and I'm happy for him that things are going well at Sporting.

"He takes a lot of duels and then you yourself can focus on not taking the duels, but playing football, finding passes and teammates. He is really strong and fast. He is good in depth. A complete player."