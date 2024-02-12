Southampton survived an almighty scare against Huddersfield Town last time out, three goals in the final ten minutes for Russell Martin's never-say-die Saints allowing his high-flying side to come out on top as 5-3 victors.

Unbeaten in the Championship for 22 games now off the back of these heroics at St. Mary's, Martin will just want the wins to keep coming when his team travels to Bristol City on Tuesday night.

The popular Southampton boss could well have to make a couple of changes here and there to freshen up his troops after such a barnstorming contest on the South Coast, with Sekou Mara potentially coming into the XI after a crucial goal against the Terriers.

Here's what the Saints potential lineup could look like, with two changes in total from the enthralling Huddersfield clash...

1 GK - Gavin Bazunu

Despite shipping three goals against Huddersfield, Southampton's number one goalkeeper in Gavin Bazunu should remain between the sticks for the trip to Ashton Gate.

Keeping a clean sheet in Southampton's last away encounter versus Rotherham United, the former Manchester City goalkeeper will hope he can pick up another one against Bristol City.

2 RB - Kyle Walker-Peters

Likewise, despite being in the back four that leaked three goals at the hands of the Terriers, Kyle Walker-Peters will also remain in Martin's starting XI.

Walker-Peters was lively in the contest regardless of the weak defensive display at points as a collective, amassing 108 touches of the ball as an energetic attacking presence.

3 CB - Taylor Harwood-Bellis

Taylor Harwood-Bellis will also stick it out at the heart of defence against Liam Manning's Robins, accumulating 104 touches last game in total as the Saints attempted to create from deep to outscore Huddersfield.

The Manchester City loanee might be disappointed with the fact he only managed to win 50% of his duels against the Terriers, the 22-year-old hoping to put in a more resilient display in truth versus Bristol City that sees a win and a clean sheet notched up.

4 CB - Jan Bednarek

Jan Bednarek would come away from the full-throttle contest against Huddersfield with his head held somewhat high, winning all but one of his aerial duels at St. Mary's.

Therefore, the reliable Polish defender should be retained by Martin for the clash at Bristol City - the Southampton number 35 helping his side pick up eight clean sheets this campaign when played away from the floodgates opening last game.

5 LB - Ryan Manning

An unchanged defence could well be a brave call by Martin after his side conceded three rapid fire goals last game, but Ryan Manning could start again as Southampton's first-choice left-back tomorrow night.

Managing two key passes from down the left-hand side against Huddersfield, the Saints will just want Manning to be stronger when Bristol City shirts foray forward.

6 CM - Will Smallbone

Will Smallbone will also be kept in the side for the trip to Ashton Gate tomorrow night, the former Stoke City loanee becoming a fixed first-teamer under Martin this campaign.

The Saints number 16 was measured on the ball even when the contest was frenetic, only misplacing three of his 84 passes. Creating one big chance and constantly receiving the ball also, Smallbone will hope he can pick up an assist against Bristol City on the way to his promotion-seeking side registering another win in the second tier.

7 CM - Joe Rothwell

The first change to the side that pulled off an unbelievable comeback win against Huddersfield could see Flynn Downes miss out, the West Ham United loanee ruled out for the mid-week clash at Bristol City owing to an injury concern.

This is undoubtedly a blow for the promotion-chasing Saints, with Martin very fond of the slick central midfielder - the Southampton boss once describing Downes as "incredible" when the pair were together at Swansea City.

Joe Rothwell should be able to fill in for Downes to soften this injury blow however, the AFC Bournemouth loanee netting a brace from off the bench last game - which included an unbelievable first-time strike rippling the back of the net - to set Southampton on their way to pulling off the unthinkable.

Only misplacing one pass too from a very impactful 57 minutes on the pitch, it's a no-brainer to bring Rothwell in for an injury-stricken Downes.

8 CM - Stuart Armstrong

Rothwell wasn't the only midfielder attempting to turn the game on its head however, with Stuart Armstrong attempting three shots on goal during the contest to steer Southampton to three points when defeat loomed.

The Scottish midfielder did get hauled off on the 71st-minute mark, but he should still be retained to feature alongside Rothwell and Smallbone.

9 RW - Adam Armstrong

Adam Armstrong will be retained at the right wing spot most likely for the trip to Liam Manning's side tomorrow, even with Che Adams on the chopping block as the main striker and Armstrong's expertise in the striker role.

Adams struggled throughout a lacklustre 45-minute spell, substituted off at the break owing to a slight knock as was revealed by Martin post-match.

Still, with Martin having another player up his sleeve who could come in and shine as the centre-forward, Armstrong will remain as a winger for this one.

10 ST - Sekou Mara

The second possible change could see Martin give Sekou Mara an opportunity to shine from the get-go as the lone striker, with the exciting 21-year-old attacker scoring and assisting at St. Mary's last time out from just 11 minutes on the pitch.

Without Mara, the game could well have finished as a 3-3 draw with both teams huffing and puffing but no winner coming up trumps.

Yet, the ex-Bordeaux youngster's drive to come on and be a difference-maker paid off which could see him rewarded with a place in Martin's starting eleven tomorrow night.

11 LW - Ryan Fraser

Although David Brooks entered the fray at St. Mary's as a substitute and left a lasting impression, helping himself to two assists in a sensational second-half performance, Martin might well keep the faith in Ryan Fraser as his starting left-winger.

Amassing two key passes from just 38 touches of the ball last match, Fraser will hope he can contribute more away at Bristol City to ensure his spot in the side is solid.

If the 29-year-old underwhelms at Ashton Gate, the left wing spot could be up for grabs in the Saints XI going forward.