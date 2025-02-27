While the last four or five years have seen Arsenal continuously improve under Mikel Arteta, this season has been a rude awakening.

While the Gunners finished in a close second place for the last two campaigns, they are already 13 points off Premier League leaders, Liverpool.

Injuries have undoubtedly played a significant part in the North Londoners' poor form, but at the same time, the squad clearly isn't good enough.

This summer represents a massive opportunity for the board to make the necessary investments to push the team over the line next season, but arguably just as important is shipping off those who aren't up to scratch, including a regular starter who's already been linked with a move to the Middle East.

The Arsenal players who need to be sold

Starting with an easy one here, as for a while there, it looked as if Oleksandr Zinchenko would be sold in the winter transfer window.