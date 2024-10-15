A key injury update has emerged regarding the fitness of Everton "match-winner" Iliman Ndiaye ahead of a vital Premier League clash this weekend.

Everton team news ahead of Ipswich

Prior to the international break, the Blues had found an element of form in the league, picking up four points from the two games leading up to the domestic hiatus. A much-needed 2-1 win at home to Crystal Palace took some pressure off Sean Dyche, before a respectable 0-0 draw against Newcastle United at Goodison Park followed.

On Saturday, Everton face one of their biggest games of the season so far, as they make the trip to an Ipswich Town side still looking for their first win back in the Premier League after sealing promotion last term.

They are one point and one place behind the Merseysiders in the table, highlighting the importance of the game, and victory for the visitors would be a significant step in the right direction.

Dyche isn't being helped by some injury problems currently, however - Vitalii Mykolenko and Jarrad Branthwaite should return after minor issues in the last couple of weeks, while Nathan Patterson and Armando Broja are close to returns but likely not yet match fit.

A worrying update emerged from Senegal during the international break too, with Ndiaye taking a knock in a 4-0 win over Malawi on Friday, in which he picked up an assist before he was withdrawn.

Everton star Ndiaye expected to be fit to face Ipswich

An update from Goodison News this week claimed Dyche is still in the dark about Everton star Iliman Ndiaye's availability this weekend, reporting the Blues "do not know the full condition" of the 24-year-old's setback.

However, The Lions of Teranga boss Aliou Cissé has revealed ahead of Senegal's return clash with Malawi on Tuesday that he expects Ndiaye to be there or thereabouts, which surely places him in good stead to make Everton's visit to Portman road a full 96 hours later.

"Today, he is at my disposal. We will see if he will be a starter. I do not want to reveal my team here."

Not having Ndiaye available for Saturday's clash would be a major blow for Everton, considering the Senegalese maestro has arguably been one of the plus points of the season so far at Goodison Park. He has added a creative spark to the Blues' team, scoring once and averaging 2.1 dribbles per game, and he has been lauded by Aaron Lennon.

"He looks like a player. I’ve watched him a few times now and you need these players in a Sean Dyche team. You need these players who can do something out of nothing and he’s a match-winner with a lot of ability. I like the way he’s put him to the left now. I think putting him to the left and Dwight [McNeil] through the middle has really showed what he can do – he’s going to be a big player for them."

Hopefully, Ndiaye's setback is nothing too serious and he will be in contention to start at Portman Road on Saturday afternoon, but if he is ruled out, Everton's attacking threat will immediately be lessened.

In no time at all, the £45,000-a-week ace has already become such an important player for Dyche, who will know that having him in the team will increase the chances of him keeping his job.