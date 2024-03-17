A "senior" Arsenal source has described a striker who Edu is targeting as "phenomenal", with the Gunners planning to bring in a new number nine for Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal's plan to sign forward despite scoring spree

The north Londoners, in terms of going forward, have arguably been 2024's best side - having bagged 33 goals in their last eight Premier League matches.

Regardless, it is still believed that Arsenal are very much intending to sign a striker, with the likes of Napoli star Victor Osimhen and Brentford striker Ivan Toney regularly linked.

"It's no great secret that Arsenal want to sign a striker this summer," said journalist Charles Watts recently.

"When the window opens it will be the priority, along with a midfielder and potentially another wide attacker.

Arsenal's best-performing players in the league this season Average match rating per 90 (via WhoScored) Bukayo Saka 7.69 Declan Rice 7.40 Martin Odegaard 7.33 Gabriel Martinelli 7.10 Gabriel Magalhaes 7.04

"It will be interesting to see whether they move for Victor Osimhen. He, like Toney, is a player they like and I know that his representatives have visited Arsenal's training ground for talks with Edu. Those talks took place in the summer when Arsenal eventually signed Gabriel Jesus. Jesus was always the priority that year, but Osimhen was definitely a player they viewed as a serious alternative.

"That interest will remain, but the Nigerian could prove to be too costly an option in a summer given Arsenal want to spread their budget around as they look to take the squad to the next level."

Arsenal do have alternative options to the Napoli star and Toney. Indeed, reports have suggested Edu has an eye on RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko as one option, with another being Sporting Lisbon star Viktor Gyokeres.

Senior Arsenal insider blown away by "phenomenal" Gyokeres

The Swede has been in excellent form this term, bagging 19 goals and assisting nine others in 23 appearances.

Edu and co are said to be considering a move for him as a result, and a "senior" Arsenal source has described Gyokeres as "phenomenal" to Football Insider.

Both the north Londoners and Chelsea want to sign a centre-forward, with Mauricio Pochettino's side also in the hunt for Gyokeres who has come on leaps and bounds since swapping Coventry City for the Primeira Liga.

His transformation really has been something to behold, and Arsenal will have to invest significantly to bring him back to England.

"I know him well. We went to school together. He is incredibly strong and good at winning duels. It's nice to play with him," said Tottenham winger Dejan Kulusevski on Gyokeres.

"He's really good and I'm happy for him that things are going well at Sporting. He takes a lot of duels and then you yourself can focus on not taking the duels, but playing football, finding passes and teammates. He is really strong and fast. He is good in depth. A complete player."