Senior officials at Newcastle United are reportedly confident that the club have found the perfect off-field addition this summer, with the decision now in the individual's hands.

Big changes at Newcastle this summer

It looks as though Eddie Howe has done enough to stay on as manager of the Magpies, overcoming a rocky period earlier in the season to eventually come seventh in the Premier League. A sudden change of manager cannot be completely ruled out, should PIF have a big change of heart, but more focus is likely to be on backroom appointments and new signings on the pitch after the boss arrested a mid-season slump.

One of the biggest stories surrounding Newcastle has been the future of director of football Dan Ashworth, who has now been on gardening leave for a number of months, ahead of what looks like a move to Manchester United this season. Work is being done to find a replacement for the highly-rated 53-year-old, with Crystal Palace transfer ace Dougie Freedman emerging as the front-runner to come in.

In terms of signings that could come in before the start of next season, Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is reportedly wanted by Howe, as he eyes a reunion with his former player at Bournemouth. An audacious triple raid of Palace trio Marc Guehi, Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise has also been mooted, which could be more likely to happen if Freedman arrives at St James' Park.

Newcastle table offer for backroom figure

According to a new report from Football Insider, Newcastle have tabled a deal to Freedman to become their new director of football after Ashworth.

The update claims that senior figures at St James' consider him the "perfect replacement" for the Englishman, in what could be a significant appointment. It is stressed that "Palace remain hopeful of keeping the Scotsman and are making attempts to convince him to stay at the club", however, so there is no guarantee that the Magpies will get their man.

It is clear at this point that Ashworth will be United-bound if an agreement can be reached with all parties, but finding a successor is tough, given his reputation in the game. In Freedman, however, the Magpies could have a fantastic successor, with the Scot also a renowned figure in his field who got Guehi, Eze and Olise for a combined £46m in transfer fees

The trio are now thought to be worth a whopping £170m between them, and Palace owner Steve Parish has also heaped praise on the 49-year-old, saying: "[He’s been] really important. He’s a brilliant guy. He was the second manager I had at the club. He was instrumental in us getting promoted. He’s been instrumental, he saved the club [as a player] when we were about to get relegated from the Championship with a last-minute goal at Stockport. He got us promoted while playing for Wolves."

Freedman could see Newcastle as the natural next step in his career, no doubt enjoying his time at Palace but wanting to join a team who are playing in Europe next season.

Dougie Freedman's most expensive transfers at Crystal Palace Player Signed from Cost Mamadou Sakho Liverpool £26m Adam Wharton Blackburn Rovers £18.5m Cheick Doucoure Lens £18m Marc Guehi Chelsea £18m Matheus Franca Flamengo £17m Eberechi Eze QPR £16m Joachim Andersen Lyon £15m Dean Henderson Manchester United £15m

The fact that he could also bring some talented Eagles stars with him would be an added bonus, and the importance of nailing his appointment as soon as possible cannot be downplayed, allowing him to get to work on masterminding new additions for Howe.