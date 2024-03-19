A "senior source" at Tottenham has told one outlet this week that Lilywhites chiefs see a forward as a potential "bargain" this summer.

Spurs making transfer plans for Postecoglou

Over the last few weeks, there have been many reports linking Spurs with the potential signing of a wide forward among other key areas.

Wolves star Pedro Neto and Crystal Palace ace Eberechi Eze are apparently on Spurs' shortlist in that regard, with the club also contemplating whether to bring in an out-and-out striker to replace Harry Kane (Wayne Veysey).

Manager Ange Postecoglou, speaking to the press last week, also admitted that Tottenham may look to sign another centre-back later in the year.

“If you’re saying, ‘Is it an area we can strengthen?’, yes it’s an area we will probably look at”, said Postecoglou on Tottenham's summer transfer plans.

“With all these things, it’s about trying to strengthen the group as much as anything else. If you think about when I first arrived, we had maybe six or seven centre-backs at the club. So it’s not just numbers. It’s more about the ability of those players to play the football we want and to fit in to what we’re trying to build here.

Tottenham's best-performing players per 90 in the league this season Average match rating (via WhoScored) Son Heung-min 7.40 James Maddison 7.38 Pedro Porro 7.14 Cristian Romero 7.12 Dejan Kulusevski 7.05

“I think it is an area of the park we will look to strengthen, but I think we’ll look to strengthen all areas of the park come the end of the season. That is planning that’s already underway, and other people are in charge of it at the moment.

“We’re a squad that needs to develop, and we’re looking for that younger demographic. But at the same time you’re looking for guys that have played."

As well as the aforementioned areas, there is going to be ongoing debate and rumours surrounding the future of Timo Werner.

The German has impressed since joining Spurs on loan from RB Leipzig, bagging two goals and two assists over his appearances for Spurs so far, and his contract contains an option-to-buy at around £15 million.

Tottenham chiefs view Werner as a potential "bargain"

According to Football Insider, a "senior source" at Tottenham has said club chiefs see Werner's deal as a potential "bargain" this summer as they value his experience and versatility.

The 28-year-old is also thought to be settled and a popular member of Postecoglou's squad, though no official decision has been made yet regarding whether they will trigger his £15m buy option.

“He’s a quality player," said Postecoglou on Werner recently.

"I think he’s proven at this level, and as he gets stronger and fitter and understands our game a little bit better, I think he’ll become even more effective and I know there’s goals in him as well that will come for Tottenham."