An in-form £39 million striker has "emerged" as a lead contender to replace Harry Kane at Tottenham, with the club eyeing a 2024 transfer bid.

Postecoglou eyeing new striker for Spurs

While the general consensus is that Spurs are most eager to sign a new centre-back, there have been some suggestions that the north Londoners could look to replace Kane next year.

Indeed, Tottenham hold a serious interest in signing Brentford star Ivan Toney as one option (Fabrizio Romano), with The Independent most recently claiming Spurs really like the 27-year-old as a player.

However, the presence of both Arsenal and Chelsea in the race for Toney complicates matters, and it is believed that the former are currently favourites to sign him as things stand.

The England international could command a hefty price tag of around £100 million as well, according to Sky Sports, and that is a price which Spurs chairman Daniel Levy would be very unlikely to entertain.

Other, more affordable striker options like Stuttgart star Serhou Guirassy could be far more attainable. The Guinea international's representatives have apparently reached out to Spurs and other interested English sides. Guirassy also has a £15 million release clause in his contract, making him a pretty tempting choice ahead of 2024.

However, it is apparently Feyenoord forward Santiago Gimenez who is really catching the attention of Ange Postecoglou's side.

The Mexico international's scintillating form is one big draw, but reliable transfer journalist Romano also stated recently that Gimenez could be available for around £39 million.

Gimenez emerges as lead contender to succeed Kane

According to journalist Dean Jones, writing for GiveMeSport this week, Gimenez has now emerged as a lead contender to replace Kane at Spurs.

The North American has scored 18 goals in 16 Eredivisie starts so far this season, making his possible £39m valuation look like a bargain when comparing the prices of Toney or other star strikers like Victor Osimhen.

"Spurs have continued to track Feyenoord striker Santi Gimenez in recent weeks, in mind of a bid for the player in 2024," wrote Jones.

"He has emerged as one of the leading options to join Spurs when they look to finally replace Harry Kane in the setup.

"The club will look to totally avoid that Kane narrative whenever the time comes to sign a new frontman but the comparisons will be obvious. As such Spurs will make checks on the personality and maturity of any player that might be given such a tag, to make sure they could handle such pressure."

Gimenez has been called "sensational" for his displays in the Netherlands this term, with journalist Graeme Bailey saying as much while also sharing Tottenham's fondness.

“Santiago Gimenez looks sensational by the way, he looks so good. He looks amazing to me,” said Bailey on the Talking Transfers podcast earlier this season.

“Teams have been watching Feyenoord, of which there is a few, they are the best team in Holland, we know Arsenal and Tottenham have been watching Gimenez as of late.”