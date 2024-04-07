Some of the most gifted and influential football players in history have come from Serbia. These players have made a lasting impression on the international scene, either with the Serbian national team as we know it today or during Yugoslavia's heyday.

While Yugoslavia were two-time runners-up at the European Championship, the famous nation has never won a trophy since declaring independence in 2006, but things are looking up as they're set to feature in their first Euros finals this summer.

With that, here is the list of who we believe are the ten greatest Serbian footballers, based on their overall impact at either club or international level during their careers...

Rank Player Career span 1 Dejan Stanković 1995-2013 2 Blagoje Marjanović 1920-1951 3 Dragan Stojković 1981-2001 4 Nemanja Vidić 2000-2016 5 Predrag Mijatović 1987-2003 6 Branislav Ivanović 2002-2021 7 Aleksandar Mitrović 2011-present 8 Rajko Mitić 1940-1958 9 Nemanja Matić 2006-present 10 Dušan Tadić 2006-present

10 Dušan Tadić

2006-present

Dušan Tadić has excelled at club and international level. When Tadić joined Southampton in 2014, his club career took a major turn, as his goalscoring and inventiveness immediately made an impression. He played in 162 games over his four seasons at Southampton, tallying 24 goals and dishing out 35 assists.

After moving to Ajax in 2018, he helped them win multiple Eredivisie titles and reach in the Champions League semi-finals in the 2018/19 season, only to be edged out by Tottenham Hotspur. His stats in Amsterdam were quite remarkable, having bagged 105 goals and 112 assists in just 241 appearances.

Tadić has also been a vital member of Serbia's international team, winning 106 caps and captaining the side.

9 Nemanja Matić

2006-present

Nemanja Matić has established himself as a formidable midfield player for his clubs and the Serbian national team. The 35-year-old, who is well-known for his strength, tactical acumen, and remarkable game-reading skills, has made a big impact on European football.

During his time playing for Chelsea in England, Matić experienced a great deal of success. His contributions to Chelsea becoming Premier League titles in 2014/15 and 2016/17 were crucial, becoming one of the league's best defensive midfielders as a result.

He then moved to Manchester United in 2017, where he kept showcasing his midfield abilities and helped the Red Devils reach the Europa League final in 2021, as well as finish second in the 2017/18 Premier League season.

Matić has been a vital member of Serbia's national team, featuring at the 2018 World Cup, which contributed towards his 48 caps.

8 Rajko Mitić

1940-1958

Rajko Mitić is a highly regarded figure in the history of football in Serbia and Yugoslavia. Prominent for his commitment, aptitude and guidance, Mitić's professional life is mainly linked to Red Star Belgrade, where he made a lasting impression as a manager and player.

As a player, Mitić had an incredible career at Red Star Belgrade, winning multiple national cups and Yugoslav First League championships in the 1940s and 1950s. His efforts were crucial in making Red Star the undisputed power in Yugoslavian football.

Mitić was acknowledged for his leadership on the pitch when he was appointed as the first captain of the Yugoslavian national team, amassing 58 caps, scoring 32 goals and competing in two FIFA World Cups (1950 and 1954).

If that wasn't enough, Red Star Belgrade opened the Rajko Mitić Stadium in his honour in 1963.

7 Aleksandar Mitrović

2011-present

Aleksandar Mitrović has made a name for himself as a strong striker who possesses aerial skill, physical strength and an innate talent to score goals.

Throughout his career, Mitrović has gone from being a potential talent at Partizan Belgrade to being an important player for clubs all across Europe and a crucial member of the Serbian national team.

The 29-year-old moved to Newcastle United in the Premier League after having a breakout season at Anderlecht, when he finished as the Belgian league's top scorer. Although he had inconsistent results during his time in England, he proved that he was a strong forward with the ability to play at the highest level.

A move to Fulham triggered a completely new Mitrović, as he bagged 111 goals and assisted 21 during his time in west London, before securing a move to Saudi Arabia, where he currently has 33 goals in 35 games for Al-Hilal.

He's also been a vital member of Serbia's international team, making big contributions in European Championship and World Cup qualifying, including scoring the goal that took them to the 2022 World Cup. This has led to him being the nation's top scorer of all time with 57 goals to his name in 89 caps.

6 Branislav Ivanović

2002-2021

Branislav Ivanović's career has been distinguished by notable successes with Serbia and Chelsea in the Premier League. After joining the Blues in January 2008, he developed into one of the league's most dependable and well-respected defenders over the course of the following nine years.

His versatility as a centre-back and full-back allowed him to positively impact Chelsea's offensive set-pieces and defensive stability, which helped the west London club win numerous Premier League crowns, FA Cups, the Champions League and the Europa League.

With 105 caps for Serbia, Ivanović is the second-most-capped player for his country. He was a real leader on the international stage, competing in the 2010 World Cup and multiple European Championship qualification campaigns.

5 Predrag Mijatović

1987-2003

Predrag Mijatović gained widespread recognition for his ability as a forward, due to his substantial contributions for club and country. His time at club sides Valencia, Real Madrid and Fiorentina, together with his accomplishments with the national teams of Yugoslavia and Serbia & Montenegro, are particularly noteworthy.

The most memorable moment of Mijatović's Real Madrid career was his game-winning goal against Juventus in the 1998 Champions League final, which sealed Real Madrid's first European Cup in 32 years and cemented his place in the club's history. This high point came from a career in which he was successful in both Italy's Serie A and Spain's La Liga, scoring 115 goals in total.

As a forward, Mijatović further cemented his position as one of the best in Europe by representing Yugoslavia in important international competitions such as the 1998 World Cup and Euro 2000. He was always a menace to defenders because of his technical prowess and penchant for being in the right place at the right time.

4 Nemanja Vidić

2000-2016

There's no doubting that Nemanja Vidić is regarded as one of the most formidable defenders of his time. His tenure at Manchester United, where he and Rio Ferdinand created a renowned defensive partnership, is what most defines his career.

Vidić joined Manchester United in January 2006, and his aerial skill, aggressive defending, and leadership abilities helped him become an instant mainstay. His talents were essential to Manchester United winning the Champions League in 2008 and several Premier League titles, notably three in a row from 2007 to 2009. Vidić's excellence was acknowledged on an individual basis with other honours, such as being awarded the Premier League Player of the Season two times.

In the global arena, Vidić amassed 56 international caps, which included 19 for Serbia & Montenegro and a friendly appearance for Yugoslavia. He was a key member of his nation's sides, as they qualified for two World Cups in 2006 and 2010.

3 Dragan Stojković

1981-2001

Dragan Stojković is considered one of the most gifted football players to come out of Yugoslavia and a key player in the history of Serbian football. Throughout his brilliant career, Stojković, who was renowned for his exceptional technical abilities, vision and inventiveness, flourished as a midfield player.

At Red Star Belgrade, where he won national championships and demonstrated his extraordinary potential, his club career took off, leading to a transfer to Europe's more competitive leagues. His time at Marseille in France was especially noteworthy as he helped his side win the French league title and go to the UEFA Champions League final in 1991, ironically against Red Star.

He later secured a move to Japan, where he made 225 appearances for Nagoya Grampus, scoring 68 goals before retiring.

He played for Yugoslavia in a number of major international competitions, such as the World Cup in 1990, where he was a standout performer that helped his side advance to the quarter-finals.

2 Blagoje Marjanović

1920-1951

Blagoje Marjanović was a notable Yugoslavian football player who was known for his extraordinary goalscoring ability. As one of the most productive forwards of his day in Yugoslavia and throughout Europe, he spent the majority of his career at BSK Belgrade (now OFK Belgrade).

BSK Belgrade won multiple Yugoslav First League titles while he was a member of the squad from 1926 to 1941, with Marjanović leading the league in scoring for multiple seasons. His goal total is still among the highest in the team's and the league's history, and it's easy to understand why, as he played 566 matches for BSK, scoring 575 goals.

The striker was also one of the greatest goalscorers in Yugoslavia's history, achieving 58 caps and scoring 37 goals. His participation in the 1928 Summer Olympics and the 1930 FIFA World Cup in Uruguay allowed him to demonstrate his talent away from home and solidified his reputation as one of the greatest football players of all time.

1 Dejan Stanković

1995-2013

Dejan Stanković is regarded as one of the best midfield players of his time because of his variety, strength of shot, and outstanding leadership. Throughout his brilliant career, which saw him play in some of Europe's top leagues, Stanković made a big impact for the Serbian national team, as well as the likes of Lazio and Inter.

He started his professional career at Red Star Belgrade, where he became a vital member of the squad and helped them win several domestic titles. His achievements in Serbia led to him joining Lazio in Serie A, where he continued to show off his skills, helping the team to win the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup, Coppa Italia, and Italian Super Cup.

Still, it was at Inter that he solidified his legacy. He became a crucial part of Inter's heyday after joining the team in 2004, helping his side win multiple league titles and domestic cups. His most notable accomplishment was in 2010, when he assisted Inter in winning the Champions League, the Coppa Italia, and the Serie A title.

On the international stage, he participated in three World Cups (1998, 2006, 2010), becoming noted for doing so for three different countries. Also a participant at Euro 2000, Stankovic earned over 100 caps across his glittering international career.