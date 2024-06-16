Well, that was all rather stressful, wasn't it? England started their Euro 2024 campaign with a 1-0 win over Serbia but the overall performance wasn't too complete.

The Three Lions started in brilliant fashion, Jude Bellingham crashing home a Bukayo Saka cross. It just had to be him.

It looked a fluid XI selected by Gareth Southgate but England quickly fell into their shell and were starved of the ball in the second half.

They lost control and to their credit, Serbia were far better in the second period. Still, the Serb's couldn't fashion too many chances of note and Southgate's side were able to see the game out.

Three points is all that matters at this stage, though, and hopefully they'll take some key learnings from how the second half played out in Gelsenkirchen.

So, how did the players rate during the competition's opener?

Jordan Pickford - 6

Didn’t have a lot to do with regards to making saves besides a superb stop to deny Dusan Vlahovic late on/ Will need to be better on the ball throughout the rest of the tournament; some rather hit-and-hope long balls at times.

Kyle Walker - 6

Didn’t have much to do defensively and failed to offer much of an out ball on the right as Serbia pegged England back. Did have one rampage forward in the first half but fired wide.

John Stones - 6

A steady display from the central defender. Vital that England keep him fit.

Marc Guehi - 7

An excellent tournament debut from the Crystal Palace centre half. In the first half he completed 100% of his passes and won 100% of his defensive duels.

Kieran Trippier - 5

A difficult night for the Newcastle man playing out of position. Didn’t do anything wrong as such but England were heavily restricted on the left-hand side with a lack of flying full-back like Luke Shaw.

Declan Rice - 7

England came under a serious amount of pressure in the second half but Declan Rice was always there to sweep up and make some vital interventions.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 6

A rather indifferent game from Trent as Southgate continued his experiment of playing the Liverpool star in midfield. Some excellent passes as usual but failed to give his team much control in the second half. Hooked for Conor Gallagher in the second 45.

Jude Bellingham - 8 (MOTM)

The pick of the England bunch. Scored a stonking header on 13 minutes and easily looked a class above. Drove his team forward and tried to make plenty happen.

Bukayo Saka - 7

Unplayable in the first half, delivering the assist for the winning goal. Slowed down significantly in the second half when the Three Lions were starved of possession.

Phil Foden - 5

Not a great first outing for the Premier League’s Player of the Season at this year’s tournament. A few nice touches but ultimately didn’t give Southgate enough in the final third.

Harry Kane - 4

Starved of service but this was a pretty dismal display from England’s captain. Managed just two touches in the first half and only had one chance of note, a strong header that was pushed onto the bar.

Subs:

Conor Gallagher - 6

Gave England more energy in the middle of the park but didn’t have a huge amount to do.

Jarrod Bowen & Kobbie Mainoo - N/A

Not enough time to really make an impact in proceedings. Good to see both make their tournament debuts.