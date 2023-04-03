Arsenal are a club that cannot really be faulted of late, with Mikel Arteta's men marching towards a first Premier League title since 2004.

With fine recruitment and a style of play that captures the imagination, it is hard to find any issues with the high-flying Gunners since the Spaniard took over. Their progression has been measured and imperious, with this campaign nothing short of magical.

With this potential triumph, it would make all those years of ridicule and scorn for fans of the club almost seem worth it.

Having experienced some arduous moments in the last two decades, few would argue that the worst of those was the departure of Robin van Persie. Disillusioned with the lack of competition for major honours at the Emirates, the Dutchman sought a move to earn instant success, controversially joining Manchester United.

He would unsurprisingly translate his blistering goalscoring across the country, and yet there was another departure from north London that could be suggested as an even bigger blunder.

Whilst that particular sale hurt, the money they have lost on Serge Gnabry is nothing short of astronomical.

How much was Serge Gnabry worth?

Almost everybody knows the story nowadays of Tony Pulis' thoughts on the German, who he had on loan during his spell at West Bromwich Albion. "Serge Gnabry is not at the level to play for West Brom," he famously noted, and yet now he stars for Bayern Munich.

His rise to the top of European football was a roundabout one but started with his £8m exit from the Emirates. Now, he boasts 76 goals and 50 assists in just 208 games for the Bavarian giants, which has bore multiple trophies including four Bundesliga titles and a Champions League.

This emergence has unsurprisingly seen his value rise too, which peaked in 2020 when Transfermarkt rated him at an astronomical €90m (£79m). From the insignificant fee he left for to how much he has grown, it marks one of Arsene Wenger's biggest blunders during his illustrious spell in north London.

It is this value upshoot, plus the success the £320k-per-week magician has gone on to achieve, that makes this far worse than when they lost Van Persie.

Although getting just £24m for him from fierce rivals marked equally poor business, he was admittedly reaching his twilight years. The Dutchman would win just one Premier League after moving and had enjoyed the bulk of his impressive 274-goal career under Wenger's leadership.

It pails in comparison to Gnabry's glittering career, who was once branded a "future Arsenal legend" by journalist Freddie Paxton back in 2014. Unfortunately, he would not reach that level at Arsenal despite these suggestions, and he would instead continue to star for a different European powerhouse to this day.