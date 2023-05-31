Arsenal could be set to reignite their interest in an old target, pouncing on the dwindling contract of a top star.

What's the latest on Sergej Milinkovic-Savic to Arsenal?

That's according to Corriere dello Sport (via Sport Witness), who reveal the Gunners' interest in Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. Having been linked before in the past, this is a move that could finally come to fruition given the Serbian maestro's £99k-per-week deal is due to expire in 2024.

The report notes that, whilst he is waiting to finish the season, his agent is already taking the necessary steps to mastermind his move away. His plan is to re-establish connections with clients of the past and given they arguably held the greatest interest, the north London outfit has emerged as top of his priority list.

With the 28-year-old keen on a switch to the Premier League too, and space in Mikel Arteta's midfield having just opened up with the impending exit of the long-serving Granit Xhaka, it seems this opportunity could have presented itself at the perfect time for the Spanish tactician seeking to bridge the gap between themselves and Manchester City.

Sky Italy have also previously outlined a €35m (£30m) price tag.

How good is Sergej Milinkovic-Savic?

To think of the success that their Swiss general gained in a more deep-lying creative role, having recorded 16 goal contributions in all competitions alongside Martin Odegaard, the thought of replacing him with Milinkovic-Savic is a truly frightening one.

Lazio's main man has boasted some of the most impressive attacking statistics in Europe for someone operating so deep, with a technical proficiency that means he could play as a holding midfielder, from box to box, or even in the no.10 role. This versatility lends itself to Arteta's system, which relies on two midfielders to shine at the apex of his box midfield.

As the Norway international scored 15 goals and assisted a further eight, displaying his deft creativity, adding the 6 foot 4 powerhouse beside him would make the duo a near-unstoppable pairing, one without a real weakness.

After all, from central midfield in Serie A, the attack-minded monster recorded nine goals and eight assists of his own this season.

This served to support Maurizio Sarri's notion, who suggested last year: "I’ve coached great midfielders, like Zielinski and Hamsik, and he’s one of the best. He really is a complete player with great quality."

FBref serves to emphasise his creative excellence, as when compared to other midfielders across Europe, he ranks in the top 1% for non-penalty goals, the top 7% for total shots and the top 8% for assists, as well as the top 2% for aerials won per 90.

The latter of these figures also offer a fine alternative to Arteta's usual measured style too, as if all else fails the hulking Serbian could turn into an offensive bully to cause the necessary chaos to afford Odegaard some additional space.

Also, as Milinkovic-Savic sits in the top 18% for progressive passes received per 90, and Odegaard in the top 10% for progressive passes per 90, the nature of their partnership can be visualised further already.

With a midfield partnership that would cover all bases with regard to work rate, offensive threat and physicality, sure to improve upon Xhaka's outstanding term too, this marks a no-brainer for Arsenal to hand their 24-year-old star the perfect ally with which to terrorise the Premier League further.