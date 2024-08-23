Amid a hectic summer of arrivals, West Ham United could now sign further reinforcements, including a two-time Champions League winner who now wants to join the Hammers over any other club this month.

West Ham transfer news

It looks as though the Irons could be in for a busy final eight days in the summer window, having been linked to the likes of Carlos Soler in recent days. They're reportedly in talks to sign the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder in a deal that could be worth just £20m. The PSG man would instantly ease any concerns regarding Lucas Paqueta and the potential ban that he could receive for allegedly breaching betting rules.

Meanwhile, even after welcoming both Max Kilman and Jean-Clair Todibo, those at the London Stadium could still welcome further defensive additions, having been linked to Galatasaray centre-back Viktor Nelsson this week. The 25-year-old could replace Kurt Zouma, whose future remains in doubt following the collapse of his move to Shabab Al-Ahli earlier this summer.

Looking to possibly sign both a midfielder and another defender, however, West Ham would be wise to kill two birds with one stone, which one arrival would certainly do.

According to Sport in Spain via Hammers News, free agent Sergi Roberto now wants to join West Ham above all in the remaining days of the transfer window, though the London club are yet to make an official offer.

Roberto left Barcelona at the end of his contract earlier this summer and will forever have his place in history as a Champions League hero, having scored the goal to complete the infamous comeback against PSG in 2017.

A two-time Champions League-winning, versatile defender, Roberto could be one of the bargains of the summer as a free agent.

"Marvellous" Roberto could complete West Ham's summer

With the ability to play in midfield and as a right-back whilst bringing a wealth of experience, Roberto would be a fine way to complete an excellent summer transfer window for West Ham. Of course, his arrival wouldn't break the bank either, given that he'd arrive without a transfer fee. At 32 years old, the Spaniard may not be a starter, but there's no doubt he'd add key depth.

League stats P90 23/24 (via FBref) Sergi Roberto Lucas Paqueta Progressive Carries 1.35 1.17 Progressive Passes 5.21 6.43 Ball Recoveries 4.58 6.67 Tackles Won 1.04 1.65 Minutes 860 2,622

Described as "marvellous" by former manager Luis Enrique, West Ham could even be Roberto's final big move, stepping foot in the Premier League for the first time and out of Barcelona for the first time in his career.

The experienced Spaniard will be one to keep an eye on in the final week of the transfer window, especially if the Hammers grant him his wish by making their move for his signature late on.