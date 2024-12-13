West Ham United manager Julen Lopetegui faces another must-not-lose Premier League game against Bournemouth on Monday, with all eyes on the Spaniard as he continues the battle to shore up his position in the Hammers dugout.

Lopetegui safe from West Ham sack "for now" as managers wait for opening

Sources inside the club, relayed by reliable sources like ExWHUemployee, claim that David Sullivan and co are against handing Lopetegui his P45 - but this comes with a big asterisk.

Indeed, a "top senior source" told club insider Ex that Lopetegui is safe "for now" - indicating that this could change very quickly if Lopetegui cannot guide the club to a stable run of form as we approach the midway point of this Premier League campaign.

There is also an acknowledgement that, while Lopetegui won the "El Sackico" against Gary O'Neil's Wolves on Monday, securing a 2-1 victory courtesy of goals from Tomas Soucek and captain Jarrod Bowen, the performance was anything but convincing overall.

West Ham's last eight games in all competitions Match Date Opponent Competition Result #17 09/12/2024 Wolves (H) Premier League 2-1 win #16 03/12/2024 Leicester City (A) Premier League 3-1 loss #15 30/11/2024 Arsenal (H) Premier League 5-2 loss #14 26/11/2024 Newcastle United (A) Premier League 2-0 win #13 09/11/2024 Everton (H) Premier League 0-0 draw #12 02/11/2024 Nottingham Forest (A) Premier League 3-0 loss #11 27/10/2024 Man United (H) Premier League 2-1 win #10 19/10/2024 Tottenham (A) Premier League 4-1 loss

"For now. We do not want to make a change, but we are not stupid and realise we have to improve," said the source (via West Ham Way).

"Last night was NOT a great performance and long term we have to do better."

West Ham were linked with a succession of managers last week - when the pressure surrounding Lopetegui's position was at its most fierce - with Graham Potter, Massimiliano Allegri, Edin Terzic, Maurizio Sarri, Kasper Hjulmand, Roger Schmidt, Graham Potter and Matthias Jaissle all managers being considered by West Ham to replace Lopetegui.

Potter was seen as the West Ham managerial favourite, with reports suggesting that he was more open than other candidates to the prospect of a short-term contract at the London Stadium (Claret & Hugh).

Another heavily-linked name was ex-FC Porto boss Sergio Conceicao, with TEAMtalk's Rudy Galetti providing an update on the prospect of West Ham appointing him.

Sergio Conceicao expresses preference to join West Ham

According to Galetti, writing for TT, Conceicao has privately expressed his preference to join West Ham, over fellow Premier League sides like Everton and Wolves, who may also be considering a new head coach soon.

The 50-year-old is eager to manage in the English top flight after many successful years at Porto, where he won numerous Primeira Liga titles and major domestic cups, with West Ham emerging as his ideal landing spot should he get the opportunity.

For West Ham supporters, Conceicao could be a very appealing name, given both his CV and reputation as a "possession-heavy" tactician who also likes to play with a very high line to help dominate play further up the pitch.