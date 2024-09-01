A high-earning member of the Tottenham squad could make a high-profile exit from N17 "in the coming days", despite the 11pm transfer window cut-off on Friday.

Spurs spend £113 million on four senior summer signings

With the UK transfer window now shut, Spurs can look back on their summer business with real pride, having shored up a variety of key areas for manager Ange Postecoglou as the Australian seeks to build upon last season's fifth-placed finish.

The Lilywhites spent around £113 million on four senior summer arrivals. Timo Werner came in on a season-long loan, with the German originally only meant to stay until the end of last season, while English sensation Archie Gray, striker Dominic Solanke and winger Wilson Odobert also put pen to paper on moves to Spurs.

Some reports also suggest that Tottenham were offered a late summer chance to sign Josh Brownhill from Burnley, but the move didn't come to fruition as technical director Johan Lange and co appear satisfied with their dealings.

Teenage midfielder Lucas Bergvall and South Korean wonderkid Min-hyeok Yang also agreed transfers to Tottenham, but the former's deal was sorted back on January deadline day and the latter isn't currently in the squad - given he'll properly link up with Postecoglou in January 2025 as he spends the next few months out on loan at Gangwon.

Tottenham Hotspur's summer signings Signed from Timo Werner RB Leipzig (loan) Dominic Solanke Bournemouth Archie Gray Leeds Wilson Odobert Burnley Lucas Bergvall Djurgarden Min-hyeok Yang Gangwon FC

The north Londoners also did very well to ship out deadwood and trim Postecoglou's bloated squad of unwanted fringe players. Giovani Lo Celso sealed a deadline-day switch back to Real Betis in La Liga, joining Tanguy Ndombele, Ivan Perisic, Ryan Sessegnon, Eric Dier, Japhet Tanganga, Alejo Veliz, Manor Solomon, Bryan Gil, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Joe Rodon, Emerson Royal, Oliver Skipp, Ashley Phillips and Dane Scarlett in leaving Tottenham - either permanently or on loan elsewhere.

One player who couldn't leave before the deadline, regardless of much speculation throughout the window, was left-back Sergio Reguilon.

Sergio Reguilon could still leave Tottenham "in the coming days"

The £120,000-per-week defender isn't in Postecoglou's first team plans this term, with Manchester United displaying an interest in Reguilon during the transfer window, among others, but a deal couldn't quite come to fruition for him.

Football.london correspondent Alasdair Gold, taking to X, now claims that Reguilon could still quit Spurs "in the coming days", as a host of transfer windows across Europe remain open, like the Dutch, Portuguese, Belgian - with Saudi sides still able to sign players too.

The 27-year-old, signed from Real Madrid back in 2020, will be eager to find a new home and finally restart his career away from Spurs on a permanent basis.