A £120,000-per-week member of Ange Postecoglou's squad is set to leave Tottenham this summer, with Man United targeting him for Erik ten Hag.

Postecoglou plans Spurs overhaul

Postecoglou has publicly stated that "drastic change" is needed at Spurs, and openly suggested that a number of players could be moved on as "not everyone" can be along for the ride.

Ryan Sessegnon, Japhet Tanganga, Eric Dier and Ivan Perisic all left N17 first, upon the expiry of their contracts with the club, while chairman Daniel Levy also sought to terminate Tanguy Ndombele's deal a year before it was meant to run out.

Wales international defender Joe Rodon soon followed Ndombele out of the door, with technical director Johan Lange and the recruitment team using him as an unofficial makeweight in a move for English sensation Archie Gray.

Rodon joined Leeds United in a £10 million deal, after spending the 2023/2024 season on loan at Elland Road, with Gray heading the opposite direction in a separate £40 million move (Fabrizio Romano).

Attention now turns to who could follow up Rodon and the aforementioned crop. Bryan Gil, Djed Spence, Giovani Lo Celso, Troy Parrott, Richarlison, Yves Bissouma, Manor Solomon and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg are all players who could be sold by Tottenham this summer, with reports suggesting Spurs could be open to offers for all of them.

Tottenham's best-performing players in the Premier League last season Average match rating (WhoScored) Son Heung-min 7.30 James Maddison 7.17 Pedro Porro 7.05 Cristian Romero 7.04 Dejan Kulusevski 7.03

AC Milan are currently trying to sign Emerson Royal from Spurs after getting the Brazilian's green-light, while Hojbjerg is keen to leave Tottenham as Borussia Dortmund consider a deal.

There is also uncertainty surrounding the future of left-back Sergio Reguilon, who spent 23/24 on two half-season loan spells at Man United and Brentford.

Reguilon set to leave Tottenham as Man United eye move for ten Hag

The Red Devils have just shown their commitment to ten Hag by agreeing a new contract for the Dutchman, and it appears they're keen to support their manager by bringing Reguilon back to Old Trafford.

That is according to Diario AS, who claim Reguilon is set to pack his bags and leave Tottenham this summer. The 27-year-old, who was signed from Sevilla by Jose Mourinho in 2020, apparently has no future at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Alongside United, it is believed another big European club in Juventus are interested, as well as London rivals West Ham. On a reported £120,000-per-week (The Mirror), it would be a long way back for Reguilon under Postecoglou, given the stellar form of left-back Destiny Udogie last season.

The best solution for both parties is to amicably part company, and perhaps United could well facilitate that over the coming weeks.