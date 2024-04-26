A £100,000-per-week ace has been tipped to look for the Tottenham exit door this summer as Ange Postecoglou is faced with a few key exit decisions.

Spurs players who could leave this summer

The north Londoners could orchestrate somewhat of a mass exodus by the time the next transfer window opens, as a host of players face pretty uncertain futures right now.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has started just a handful of league games this season, despite featuring in almost every match, but the vast majority of his cameos have come from the substitute's bench.

This has lead to suggestions that the Denmark international could depart Tottenham, especially with just a year remaining on his contract, as the Lilywhites will not want to let him depart for free in 2025.

As many as five senior players are expected to leave Tottenham in the summer, with Djed Spence, Tanguy Ndombele, Joe Rodon, Japhet Tanganga and Sergio Reguilon all currently away on loan spells and don't look a part of Postecoglou's plans moving forward.

The latter, who's out on a temporary stint at Brentford right now after returning from another one at Man United in January, has failed to make a success of his £27.6 million move from Real Madrid in 2020.

Reguilon, who's actually rumoured to be on £100,000-per-week at Spurs (The Athletic), will also have to play second fiddle to star man Destiny Udogie if he is to stay for 2024/2025.

Reguilon will look to leave Tottenham soon

Speak to Tottenham News, BBC Radio 5 Live pundit Alan Hutton has said Reguilon will look to leave Tottenham this summer, as he seeks to revitalize his career elsewhere.

"It’s an interesting one, I still think he’s a good player,” Hutton told Tottenham News.

“He’s an attacking full-back and he’s gone out on loan and he’s done well. You look at the situation that’s just arisen at this moment in time and he’s an ideal fit to come in and play.

Sergio Reguilon's best league games for Brentford Average match rating (via WhoScored) Luton Town 1-5 Brentford 8.54 Wolves 0-2 Brentford 8.13 Brentford 2-0 Sheffield United 7.82 Aston Villa 3-3 Brentford 7.65 Brentford 2-2 Chelsea 7.37

“There’s a lack of numbers there in the style that Ange wants to play so is that an option to bring him back into the fold? Is he going to be happy playing second fiddle? We know Udogie signed a massively long-term contract so he is there for the foreseeable and will be the go-to guy.

“Will Reguilon be happy to play second fiddle or not? I don’t think he will, to be honest with you, I think he’ll want to go somewhere and play, that will be his mindset.

“If he doesn’t go to Brentford because they can’t afford the deal or whatever, I think he’ll still look to try and get out in the summer.”