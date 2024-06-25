A prolific £15 million striker has now informed his club that he wishes to leave this summer, coming as Arsenal enter the hunt for a deal.

Edu and Arteta targeting new goalscorer for Arsenal

Despite being foiled in their attempts to sign RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko, the Gunners are very much still in the market for a new goalscoring centre-forward.

Sesko, who scored 18 goals in all competitions last season, and will feature for Slovenia against England in the Euros tonight, had an offer from Arsenal to join up with Mikel Arteta for the next Premier League campaign.

Fabrizio Romano says Arsenal made a proposal to Sesko, alongside league rivals Chelsea and Man United, but the 21-year-old instead chose to remain at Leipzig and put pen to paper on a brand-new contract.

The north Londoners are now chasing Sesko alternatives, coming as Arteta personally seeks a forward partner to Kai Havertz. Multiple reports from Portugal have made audacious claims that Sporting Lisbon star Viktor Gyokeres is on the verge of joining Arsenal, but this is yet to be backed by reliable media sources closer to home.

Arsenal's top scorers in all competitions last season Goals Bukayo Saka 20 Leandro Trossard 17 Kai Havertz 14 Martin Odegaard 11 Gabriel Jesus 8

Gyokeres would apparently cost Arsenal around £76 million, which is lower than his reported £85 million exit clause but still a hefty price, considering the club also want to bolster other key areas of the squad.

A far cheaper alternative to the Swedish sensation, according to Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, could be Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy. The Guinea international racked up 30 goals in 30 appearances across all competitions last season, which is made all the more impressive by the fact he missed a fair few matches as well.

He was absent with a hamstring injury at one point and called up to take part in the Africa Cup of Nations midway through 2023/2024, but still managed to finish the season as one of the Bundesliga's most prolific goalscorers.

Guirassy asks to leave Stuttgart as Arsenal join race for him

Plettenberg, writing via X, claims Guirassy has informed Stuttgart he wants to leave as Arsenal join the race for him. Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan are very much in the picture as well, but the most tantalising aspect of this story is the 28-year-old's rumoured £15 million release clause.

Guirassy has been likened to German legend Mario Gomez for his playing style and called "incredible" by teammate Chris Fuhrich.