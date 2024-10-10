The representatives of an in-form forward have travelled to north London recently to hold transfer talks with Arsenal officials, according to new information.

Arsenal's rumoured transfer plans for 2025

The Premier League title hopefuls remain unbeaten in all competitions so far this season, and have a real chance of clinching their first domestic crown in 21 years.

Impressive wins over PSG in the Champions League and a comeback against Southampton last weekend highlight Arsenal's winning mentality right now, but there are still areas of the squad that sporting director Edu Gaspar wishes to address.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Bournemouth (away) October 19 Liverpool (home) October 27 Newcastle United (away) November 2 Chelsea (away) November 10 Nottingham Forest (home) November 23

Reports in the last week have shared that Arsenal are interested in Nico Paz of Como, with the former Real Madrid starlet turning heads after sealing a move to Serie A over the summer.

Meanwhile, it is also believed that the north Londoners would bring in a new striker as soon as January if the right opportunity arises. Arsenal have their eye on Eintracht Frankfurt star Omar Marmoush, and well-connected former chief scout Mick Brown has "heard" that they could look to bring in a number nine mid-season, despite the stellar form of Kai Havertz.

“You have to credit Mikel Arteta because he’s brought this out of him," said Brown to Football Insider.

"I’ve heard, though, that if there was the right option out there, Arsenal still want to buy somebody in that position. The problem is there’s not a long list of players who are good enough to play that role and are also available to come to the Premier League. Arsenal won’t want to waste any money they have on a player they don’t need.

“They’ll be prudent, but I know they’ll be looking for areas they can improve, and I think that will be one even with Havertz playing as well as he has been.”

After missing out on a deal for RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko, with Arsenal having an offer rejected for the Slovenian alongside Chelsea and Man United (Fabrizio Romano), there are widespread rumours that Edu could go back in for the 21-year-old.

Benjamin Sesko's agents hold talks with Arsenal at the Emirates

According to TEAMtalk this week, the striker's agents have been to N5 in recent moonths for discussions with club officials.

Indeed, Arteta's side have apparently promised Sesko's people that he would be guaranteed game time if he signed for the club. This has given Arsenal an advantage over fellow interested sides like Man United and Bayern Munich, with Sesko enticed by the possibility of playing for Arteta.

The report also claims that Sesko's representatives have held talks with Arsenal officials at the Emirates in recent months, so it appears there is a very real possibility of the £63 million star making a move there in 2025.

Another intriguing aspect of this is that Sesko has a "gentleman's agreement" that he can leave Leipzig, either next summer or in 2026, so the Bundesliga side may not even stand in his way if he pushes to sign for Arsenal.