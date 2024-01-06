Manchester United head into yet another January transfer window in search of a striker, with history seemingly repeating itself at Old Trafford once again.

It was only a year ago that the Red Devils plumped for the loan signing of Dutch giant Wout Weghorst in order to help plug the gap left behind by Cristiano Ronaldo, while three years earlier, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sought the aid of a certain Odion Ighalo, having missed out on leading target, Erling Haaland.

Far too often, in truth, the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era has seen the club opt for the short-term fix to lead the line - namely the likes of Edinson Cavani, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Ronaldo - with it seemingly a constant cycle of needing to replenish their ranks in attack.

That looked to have finally ended over the summer with the £72m signing of 20-year-old speedster, Rasmus Hojlund, yet despite signs of promise on the continent, the Dane has just a solitary Premier League goal to show for his efforts.

Such a slow start is perhaps expected for one so young, with the former Atalanta man not aided by the woes of striker partner, Anthony Martial, who has also scored just once in the league this season, having yet again been regularly unavailable for selection.

Amid reports that the long-serving Frenchman won't be offered a new contract at Old Trafford with his existing deal set to expire in June, here are five candidates that Erik ten Hag should well consider to replace him - be it this month, or in the summer...

1 Benjamin Sesko

A player that United could reportedly have signed for just £2.5m back in 2019 - having also been the subject of interest in the summer of 2022 - Benjamin Sesko could prove worth the wait for the Red Devils, if they can finally get their hands on the Slovenian starlet in 2024.

As per 90min, the 20-year-old is open to a move to the Premier League this month having slipped behind Lois Openda in the attacking pecking order at RB Leipzig, with Ten Hag's side named among the list of possible destinations.

Said to be valued at around €50m (£43m) - as per CIES Football Observatory - the former Red Bull Salzburg star has netted seven times in all competitions so far this term, after previously bagging 29 goals during his stint with Leipzig's sister club in Austria.

While perhaps not truly prolific, excitement is building around the 6 foot 4 hotshot due to his sky-high potential, having been described as a "footballing cheat code" with the "speed of [Kylian] Mbappe" by NXGN.

Also likened to that man Haaland, Sesko has the makings of being a genuine world-beater.

2 Victor Osimhen

Reportedly valued at a rather steep £120m, it is far more likely that Victor Osimhen - who was noted as a target in the previous window - would be on the move in the summer, albeit while having been named among a shortlist of strikers that United could consider this month.

Aside from that lofty price tag - and possible fears over his injury record - the Nigerian marksman would certainly be a standout addition for Ten Hag, having laid bare his goalscoring credentials after firing Napoli to the Serie A title.

A haul of 26 goals in 32 league games last term has been followed by just seven league goals this time around, yet that return has not been helped by the club's limp defence of their Scudetto success to date.

Previously dubbed "phenomenal" by current boss Walter Mazzarri, the 25-year-old only recently hit the headlines for his remarkably solo run and assist against Cagliari, illustrating that there is more to his game than merely putting the ball in the back of the net.

3 Serhou Guirassy

From potentially having to break the bank for Osimhen, United could snap up a bargain with the signing of Serhou Guirassy, with the Stuttgart revelation reportedly having a £15m release clause in his current deal with the Bundesliga side.

That has made the 27-year-old a genuinely affordable option for this month, with The Athletic only recently naming him among the list of low-cost forwards that the club are considering, amid the woes of Martial, Hojlund and co.

That report does reveal fears within the club that Guirassy is merely enjoying a freak of a season, yet it is hard to ignore his staggering return of 19 goals in just 16 games in all competitions in 2023/24, with only Harry Kane (21) bettering his Bundesliga tally of 17.

With other German-based alternatives having been named as Thomas Muller and Eric-Maxim Choupo-Mouting - two players firmly into their thirties - Guirassy could be a more suitable, bargain option this month, even if a deal would represent something of a gamble.

4 Ivan Toney

Like Osimhen, Ivan Toney is another who could command a fee in the region of £100m plus, yet on the evidence of his prior exploits in the Premier League, that could be an investment worth making.

Named alongside the Napoli talisman as a possible option for United this month - as per The Daily Mail - the Englishman would certainly be an ambitious target, with the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea also sniffing around.

That interest has been warranted for a player who scored 20 league goals last season in England's top flight, finishing behind only Kane and Haaland in the scoring charts in the process.

With 32 Premier League goals to his name since Brentford's promotion back in 2021, the one-time Newcastle United man looks like a ready-made option for any of those circling suitors, despite having been sidelined this season due to a betting-related suspension.

No doubt hungry to get going again once he returns to action, Toney will certainly be hot property in 2024.

5 Joshua Zirkzee

The list wouldn't be complete without at least one Dutch asset for Ten Hag to consider, with Joshua Zirkzee believed to be of interest to United amid his sparkling form for Serie A highflyers Bologna this season.

Previously on the books at Feyenoord and Bayern Munich, it was a loan spell to Anderlecht last season that really saw the 22-year-old catch fire, scoring 18 goals and contributing 13 assists in just 47 games in all competitions for the Belgian outfit.

Now back in Italy - where he previously featured four times for Parma in 2021- the former Netherlands U21 international has scored eight times and registered four assists in all competitions, with Bologna firmly in the mix for Champions League qualification.

Arguably "one of the most interesting strikers in Italy" - according to talent scout Jacek Kulig - Zirkzee is truly coming of age this season, with the potential there for him to follow Hojlund in making the leap from Serie A to the Premier League.