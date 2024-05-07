Aston Villa are set to be the subject of plenty of attention this summer, as one of their rising stars picks his next destination.

Villa need strong finish

A shock 4-2 defeat at home to Olympiacos followed by a 1-0 loss to Brighton in which they created nothing has burst the feel-good feeling around Aston Villa, who will be hoping to end the season on a high.

Still fourth in the Premier League, Unai Emery's side are almost certain to be playing Champions League football next season after Tottenham's defeat to Liverpool, with a win in their final two games, or a Spurs loss in their last three, making this a mathematical certainty.

The race for fourth place in the Premier League Played Won Drawn Lost Goal Difference Points Aston Villa 36 20 7 9 20 67 Tottenham Hotspur 35 18 6 11 11 60

It would represent a massive success for the Villans, but they will be eyeing up European glory too, and will need to reverse the two goal deficit in the second leg in Athens on Thursday to reach the final of the UEFA Conference League, where they would face one of Club Brugge or last season's finalists Fiorentina.

Their excellent season has seen them increase their transfer power too, with the club reportedly on the verge of beating Serie A champions Inter Milan to the signing of soon-to-be free agent Mario Hermoso as Emery looks to bolster his ranks to ensure that this campaign isn't a one off.

Youngster set for Bundesliga loan

Teenage prodigy Kadan Young, who has been impressing in youth football this season, now looks set to leave the club as part of the summer transfer plans. The winger, who is still just 18-years-old, has been among the substitutes for the first team on several occasions, but is yet to make his Premier League debut.

Now, he may have to wait another year, with Football Insider reporting that a season in ther Bundesliga is looking likely as he looks to forge his nascent career. They claim that the teen has "been told he will go out on loan in the 2024-25 campaign to continue his development", and that "multiple Bundesliga sides have registered their interest" in having him for the 2024-25 campaign.

The 18-year-old predominantly plays on the left hand side of attack, and penned his first professional deal at Villa in 2023. A move to Germany, where young stars such as Jadon Sancho, Jamie Bynoe-Gittens and more recently Ian Maatsen have flourished, is seen as an excellent step in his development, while Villa still have high hopes for him when he returns to the club.

Which Bundesliga side he joins remains a mystery, but it seems clear that Young will be earning his stripes in Germany's top flight next season.