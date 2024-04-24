A club has made "several offers" to sign one member of Ange Postecoglou's squad at Tottenham, and it is believed the potential deal has reached a "serious stage".

Spurs chiefs preparing for mass summer sales

The Lilywhites will have many players up for sale this summer as chairman Daniel Levy seeks to balance the books and garner funds for Spurs' own transfer activity.

According to recent reports, as many as five senior Tottenham players who are described as certainties for the exit door, with Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso, Bryan Gil, Joe Rodon and Sergio Reguilon the men who seem set to depart this summer.

Ndombele hasn't exactly set the world alight on another loan spell away from N17, starting just four Turkish Süper Lig games at Galatasaray over 2023/2024, while it is believed Reguilon also isn't in Postecoglou's plans moving forward.

Rodon has actually impressed during his time at Leeds United in the Championship, so much so that the Yorkshire side are rumoured to be very keen on making him an Elland Road player permanently.

Gil, meanwhile, is attracting very serious interest from Feyenoord - which has now been confirmed by their club director Dennis to Kloese.

Tottenham's remaining league games of the season Date Arsenal (away) April 28th Chelsea (home) May 2nd Liverpool (away) May 5th Burnley (home) May 11th Man City (home) May 14th Sheffield United (away) May 19th

"The fact that we are in the race for Gil has been the case for several transfer windows," Te Kloese told Rotterdam daily Algemeen Dagblad (via Standard Sport).

"We are looking again at what is possible. We offer a fantastic platform to give boys a good continuation of their career. Or to show themselves again. Gil is a good player, but there are many more clubs that are looking at that boy."

Arne Slot's side apparently attempted to strike a deal for Gil in January as well, but to no avail. The Spaniard elected to remain in north London to battle for a place in Postecoglou's starting eleven, a decision which hasn't exactly been rewarded with many opportunities.

Gil has started just two league games all season, playing a total of 191 minutes, and he's in real danger of becoming a forgotten man.

Feyenoord make "several offers" for Gil with deal at "serious stage"

Now, according to 1908.nl, the Eredivisie side are determined to offer him a way out. Indeed, Feyenoord have made "several offers" to sign Gil "doing a lot" to seal a move. The Dutch outfit are "not letting go" to the idea of brining him and "clinging" to a possible deal, which is now thought to be at a "serious stage".

Signed for around £21.6 million with Erik Lamela going the other way to Sevilla in 2021, Gil arrived at Spurs with a lot of promise, but things haven't quite gone to plan. Perhaps the physicality of English football has proved too difficult to adapt to, but it's undeniable the 23-year-old possesses certain quality on his day.

David Cartlidge is among the media members to brand Gil a "very, very exciting" player, so it will be interesting to see what the future holds for him.